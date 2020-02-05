LAKE PLACID — The Circuit Court of the Tenth Judicial Circuit ruled against the Country Walk of Lake Placid Homeowners Association on Jan. 7. Country Walk is a small subdivision with less than 100 homes.
The plaintiffs in the case were Ronald Rader and his wife, Phama, and Charles Totten and Debra Meyer. The matter appeared in court on Aug. 1, 2019. The partial summary judgment was in regards to disputes over changing the covenants and restrictions.
The plaintiffs argued changing the covenants by the board of directors was against the original 1991 Declaration and the 1999 Amendment to and Restatement of Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions for Country Walk. The board went to the developer and had him sign Country Walk of Lake Placid Homeowner’s Association as his successor in 2017.
The document dated Dec. 10, 1999 stated the covenants are to “run with the land and shall be binding on all parties and persons, claiming under them for a period of 30 years from the date these covenants are recorded...”
The plaintiffs claimed the HOA broke a Florida statute that says a developer could not change the covenants after he sells the last property in the development, which is recorded as taking place in 2000.
In response, the court said after selling the last property in 2000 the developer had no rights or powers to change anything in Country Walk’s covenants and restrictions.
The Court found the “amended covenants and restrictions adopted and recorded in 2018 did not become effective upon recordation and the 1999 Amendment to and Restatement of Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions for Country Walk” was the governing document to be used.