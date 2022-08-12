An appeals court Wednesday said plaintiffs can pursue a medical-negligence case against a Pensacola hospital in a dispute involving emergency-room care provided to a woman who suffered brain damage. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a lower-court decision in favor of Baptist Hospital, Inc.

Patient Latisha Gradia was transferred to Baptist’s emergency room in 2021 after going into cardiac arrest and initially being taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Medical Center, according to the ruling.

