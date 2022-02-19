SEBRING — Joseph Ables, the man facing death row for the killing of a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018, will be tried separately on charges that he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Long before the shooting death of Deputy William Gentry Jr., Ables was a convicted felon with a long history of aggravated battery, including one arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer, court records show. Though he was listed as a violent offender of special concern, he was on minimal-risk probation at the time Ables was killed.
Ables’ defense lawyer, 10th Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jayde R. Coleman, asked the court in December to sever the gun possession charge from Ables’ other two charges from that incident: first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and felony cruelty to a cat.
The court agreed to sever the gun charge from the trial on Feb. 1.
The story of the cat, named “Mr. Brown,” is vital to the narrative that prosecutors plan to weave for a jury. The cat’s owner was painting the outside of her house when she heard a sudden pop and saw Mr. Brown spin around. After the cat died in her arms, she went to Ables’ house and confronted him. She returned home and called police at the urging of neighbors. Gentry responded to the call and after speaking with the cat’s owner, went to Ables’ house. That’s when Ables allegedly shot and killed the deputy, prosecutors say.
Ables also might have to give a new set of his fingerprints to the prosecution.
Prosecutor Bonde Johnson filed a motion for Ables to provide fresh fingerprints to ensure the court has the same man who was convicted of the earlier crimes, according to the motion Johnson filed on Valentine’s Day.
Ables, 73, provided fingerprints at that time, but a new set in the file containing the murder and other charges proves that the Joseph Ables who was convicted of the previous crimes is the same Joseph Ables being tried for the new crimes.
“The state is in possession of latent fingerprints of prior felony convictions of the defendant,” the motion reads. “The state requires the defendant’s known fingerprints for comparison purposes to these felony convictions.”
Prosecutors also seek a fresh set of fingerprints when inmates are moved to a new facility. It helps prove the chain of custody of the prisoner and proves the same prisoner is being tried for the crimes he’s accused of in another jurisdiction.