The Supreme Court in 2017 vacated the death sentence of the man who shot and killed a local FHP officer in Lake Placid. The high court then ordered a new penalty phase for him.

However, as Joshua Lee Altersberger awaited a new jury to give him life or death, the Florida Legislature changed the rules. Last spring, it removed the unanimous jury rule for recommendations of death and replaced it with a lower threshold of at least eight jurors.

