The Supreme Court in 2017 vacated the death sentence of the man who shot and killed a local FHP officer in Lake Placid. The high court then ordered a new penalty phase for him.
However, as Joshua Lee Altersberger awaited a new jury to give him life or death, the Florida Legislature changed the rules. Last spring, it removed the unanimous jury rule for recommendations of death and replaced it with a lower threshold of at least eight jurors.
His lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Peter Mills, as well as Assistant State Attorneys Paul Wallace and Bonde Johnson, met in court Friday to discuss scheduling a motion by Mills to have his punishment phase held under the unanimity rule.
Wallace and Johnson, on the other hand, will argue whether Altersberger’s punishment phase should be decided under the 8-4 rule.
The motions mirror those being filed around the state with the state Supreme Court. Anyone with a death-penalty case is making the same argument.
Mills mentioned the “ex post facto” argument in front of Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Friday. That means “after the fact.” Defense lawyers believe the 8-4 rule increases the punishment after the fact, which is unconstitutional – again mirroring defense arguments around the state.
Wallace, who is also prosecuting Zephen Xaver for the 2019 SunTrust Bank murders of five women, argued to have Xaver’s punishment – who pleaded guilty to the slayings in March – decided under the 8-4 jury rule. Johnson plans to make the same argument for Joseph Ables, should he be found guilty for killing Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in 2018.
Cowden set the next status hearing for Altersberger for Dec. 15 at 8:30 a.m.
According to prosecutors, Altersberger and a friend, a Georgia parolee named Quentin Kinder, were in a car on U.S. 27 when Altersberger began to drive erratically. When Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Sottile turned on his lights to pull them over, Altersberger suddenly pulled across the right lane to the shoulder. He cut off a semi-driver, who also pulled over. Sottile pulled up behind Altersberger. Altersberger then told Kinder he was going to shoot Sottile.
As the truck driver watched from his perch, the FHP officer, who is from Sebring, approached the car with his hand on his gun. Altersberger put his hands out the window, which caused Sottile to take his hands off his gun. Altersberger then fired one shot, hitting the road patrol sergeant once in the shoulder. Altersberger tried to shoot the patrolman in the head but the gun failed to fire several times.
Sottile, Genrty, and other slain officers are remembered every Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is in May.