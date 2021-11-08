Court to decide whether arrest using GPS location data was improper

SEBRING — Did a Highlands County Sheriff’s detective misstep when he used real-time, GPS location data to search for and capture a defendant on probation?
Defense lawyer Michael Hrdlicka argued in circuit court Friday that County Judge David Stamey improperly issued a warrant for the GPS location data, which was emailed continuously to Detective Du’Wayne Kelly as he searched Avon Park for defendant Erick Rondil.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo, who will try Rondil on the violation of probation charge, argued the warrant was not only legal, but necessary to protect a victim.
Rondil was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2018 after a man was shot and injured inside Maryland Fried Chicken. He pled guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and was released on probation.
He also was ordered not to leave Dade County — where he lived after being released — without the court’s permission. He also faced a nightly curfew.
A victim from the Maryland Fried Chicken shooting told Detective Kelly in March 2020 that Rondil had come to Avon Park and had been threatening the victim. Kelly then called the Amtrak Police Department and learned a train ticket from Miami to Sebring had been purchased in Rondil’s name a month earlier.
According to the probable cause affidavit Kelly completed, the violent criminal was in town to get payback for his conviction in the shooting. Kelly testified the victim told him Rondil was telling people “he wasn’t letting it go” and “there’s people in my discovery — they need to be careful” and he intends on “finishing it.”
After Stamey approved the search warrant for the GPS data, Kelly used cell tower data, which MetroPCS emailed to him every 15 minutes, to find and arrest Rondil and charge him with violating his probation.
Calling the search warrant for the location data illegal, Hrdlicka filed a motion to suppress any evidence, including phone records, his arrest, and any statements Rondil made to Kelly.
“If I am successful, then that throws out proof of the arrest, and therefore, the violation of the probation charge,” Hrdlicka said.
In most cases, courts require police to show they’ve tried other avenues before handing them more privacy-invasive tools, such as electronic eavesdropping or phone data. Hrdlicka argued that Kelly hadn’t spoken to anyone who had actually seen Rondil, failed to verify that Rondil had actually used the Amtrak ticket, or investigated other avenues to locate Rondil before requesting the location information.
“The search warrant to obtain real time GPS location information is allowed only in specific instances,” he said.
Kelly also erred when he filled out the application for the warrant, the lawyer argued. “They checked the box for felony investigations, but it was an investigation into a violation of probation, which is outside the statutes that control search warrants.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo argued there was plenty of evidence to support a warrant for the live GPS data.
“There is probable cause in the Amtrak ticket, it’s the exact date, the exact person, exact mechanism on how Rondil got from Miami to Avon Park,” Castillo said. “There was concern for the safety of (the victim). We don’t need reasonable suspicion or probable cause for a warrant, but nevertheless got one.”
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada listened to the arguments closely, asking a few questions to see where the lawyers agreed. He set Dec. 2 for Rondil’s VoP hearing and indicated he’d rule on Hrdlicka’s motion to suppress before then.
He told the lawyers he enjoyed hearing their debate, which the docket rarely allows time for.
“Technology is ever expanding, often when it comes to location data, digital personal data, the Florida courts don’t really have any precedence,” he said.