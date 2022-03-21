SEBRING — Prosecutors are asking a judge to appoint a psychiatrist to determine the mental state of a woman who allegedly drowned her 5-year-old son in Avon Park.
Defense lawyer Darryl R. Smith of Orlando notified the court on Jan. 11 that he will use an insanity defense to protect his client, Philletta Breanna Moransit, from a long prison sentence. An insanity defense argues, for whatever reason, the defendant did not know right from wrong at the time of the crime.
“The defense intends to offer evidence that Ms. Moransit was insane at the time of the offense,” Smith’s motion states.
Now that Smith has made his intentions official, Castillo filed a motion Feb. 24 asking Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to have psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Lavelle evaluate Moransit, 30, on a date that works for the defense.
Lavelle, whose office is in Lakeland, has evaluated other defendants in Highlands County and elsewhere.
Lavelle, a clinical psychologist, testified during the sentencing of Colton Driggers, the 23-year-old man who tackled an 11-year-old boy in the street and stabbed him in front of his mother in 2017. She told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that Driggers had difficulty forming rational thoughts, and was responding to “internal stimuli” when she interviewed Driggers 45 days after his arrest. “I believe he was hearing voices or seeing things I was not seeing.”
In July 2020, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found Moransit walking in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot without any clothes on. She was unable to say where she was and gave bizarre answers as to the location of her missing son. She told deputies she was naked because she wanted to go swimming. She also claimed to be held hostage in the deputy’s car.
Sheriff’s deputies found the child hours later, drowned in a shallow area of Lake Lelia in Avon Park, also known as Gator Lake by locals. They arrested Moransit and charged her with first degree aggravated manslaughter of a child.
At the time of her arrest, Moransit’s family told deputies that Philetta “exhibited unusual behavior for herself … reading the Christian Bible and other books obsessively,” being “chatty or spacey” and “being involved in an on/off romantic relationship,” all of which were not normal behaviors.
Defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity are rarely set free. Instead, they are almost always confined in mental health institutions.
Insanity is considered a legal concept, not a psychiatric one — which experts say can cloud the issue. Suffering from a mental disorder does not automatically prove insanity, they say. Forensic psychologists determine if the disorder caused the defendant to lack an appreciation of the crime at the time it was committed.
The next pretrial hearing for Moransit, who is free on bond, is May 20.