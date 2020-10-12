A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Indialantic physician who was accused of prescribing excessive amounts of oxycodone to patients. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of arguments raised by John Gayden, Jr., who was convicted of seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and sentenced to 235 months in prison.
The ruling said the Florida Department of Health closed Gayden’s medical practice in October 2011, and law-enforcement agents began an investigation around the same time into his prescribing practices. A federal grand jury indicted him in 2016, leading to his conviction.
One of the issues in the appeal involved law enforcement’s use of a state prescription-drug database, known as the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, to review prescription records. Gayden contended that evidence gleaned from the database should have been suppressed because agents did not obtain a warrant before searching it.
But the appeals court said Gayden voluntarily entered information into the database and that he did not have a privacy interest in the records.
“Gayden attempts to vicariously assert a privacy interest here based on the sensitive and confidential nature of his patients’ medical records,” said the 16-page ruling, written by Judge Richard Tallman and joined by Judges Robin Rosenbaum and Beverly Martin. “Although individual patients might arguably have a stronger basis to assert such a privacy interest in their own medical information, Gayden in his role as the prescriber does not have a similar privacy interest in the prescription records of his patients. Gayden cannot reasonably assert a privacy interest in his prescribing records that is solely derived from other people’s interest in the confidential nature of their own medical information which they choose to disclose to a pharmacist to get filled.”