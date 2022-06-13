Court weighs mental health of inmates on competency docket

SEBRING — The day-long “competency docket” can include long waits, frustration and courtroom outbursts.
Among lawyers and the judge, too.
The monthly competency docket is a chance to learn the mental health status of the dozens of defendants — free on bond or in jail awaiting trial.
Defendants with substance abuse and mental health issues must show they can help their lawyers with their defense. They must be able to understand the court proceedings, the consequences of their lawyers’ motions, and other aspects of the criminal justice system. If not — because of mental illness or other causes — they must be made competent before their cases can proceed.
That may mean inpatient or outpatient psychiatric care, the prescription of psychotropic drugs, and/or competency restoration classes through Peace River or private counseling. In other words, they teach defendants what the jury does, the various sentences they can receive, how evidence works, and other aspects of their case. Once they learn those basics, they can aid in their defense.
“Is he at competency, is he close to competency? We need to know where he’s at,” Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked of one defendant Wednesday.
“He will probably become competent within six months,” the lawyer responded, as his client, wearing an inmate uniform, stood next to him.
Another defendant, who has been declared incompetent, then competent, then incompetent in the three years since she was charged with having sex with a minor, was to stand trial in November 2018. She was declared incompetent and ordered by the court to take medication that would restore her to competency. Then, she became pregnant and a doctor told her to stop taking the medication and she complied, against the court’s order.
Now she may not be competent.
“I suggest to the court, since she has been found by two or three doctors to be incompetent, that we go back to what I believe is our course of action to see if, through training she can become competent,” William David McNeal, the defendant’s lawyer, told Estrada.
Then, Charles Hurst, who helps restore defendants to understand court proceedings, told Estrada that the defendant “is doing great” and was now competent. But a psychiatrist on the virtual courtroom screen concluded she’s incompetent.
“Peace River says she is competent now,” Estrada said, repeating Hurst’s statement.
“I don’t think Peace River has been able to review the three evaluations that were just completed in the past two or three weeks,” McNeal said.
Estrada dropped the defendant’s paperwork in frustration.
An irritated prosecutor then asked the name of the medical doctor who had told the defendant to stop taking her court-ordered medication.
“I want the name of the doctor who told her to stop taking the medication,” Prosecutor Richard Castillo said, hinting at contempt charges.
Britney Lee Andrus, who along with her boyfriend is accused of killing her elderly landlord and setting his house on fire, also was on the competency docket Thursday. A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy escorted Andrus from a cell outside the courtroom to the podium.
Andrus, charged in the October 2020 beating death of 88-year-old James Little, pled not guilty at her arraignment in November and has remained in jail since. Estrada appointed a committee to determine her competency in January.
Peter Brewer, Andrus’ lawyer, read her competency report but wants another doctor to take a look.
“Judge, I did get a … report back, I have some concerns about it, so I would ask for another doctor to evaluate her,” Brewer told Estrada. “Essentially, (the forensic psychiatrist) spoke to her twice. The first time she could not communicate effectively, the second time, she could. (The psychiatrist) did find her competent, but it appears the findings they have depend on what kind of day Ms. Andrus is having.”
Estrada agreed, continuing the case until July 7.
Andrus, 24, and Tyler Ethen Best, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during the commission of a burglary, burglary with battery, and grand theft auto in connection with the attack that killed the elderly citizen in his home. Each faces life in prison.
Lawyers and family members worry the stress of being in jail can further degrade the mental health of defendants.
Family members in the court benches waited anxiously to see their loved ones as they came into the courtroom and stood before Estrada. They despaired over their health and worried what the next step in their lives will be. A quick wave, a smile, or a silent “I love you” were all that some could manage as the defendant was taken back to jail.
“That’s my daughter,” said one mother as her 20-something daughter stood before the judge. “She has schizophrenia,” she said, her eyes watering. “She’s been here since September. We want her to come home.”