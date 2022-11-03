SEBRING – Technicians are still working out the bugs in new virtual courtroom equipment the 10th Judicial Circuit’s trial court technology office installed at the end of summer.

“Many of the technology systems in the Highlands County Courthouse courtrooms and hearing rooms have reached ‘end of life’ status and must be brought up to current technology standards,” trial court technology officer Brad Franza told the Highlands News-Sun in October. “In fact, plans are underway to upgrade all courtrooms and hearing rooms to current digital technology standards.”

