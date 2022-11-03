SEBRING – Technicians are still working out the bugs in new virtual courtroom equipment the 10th Judicial Circuit’s trial court technology office installed at the end of summer.
“Many of the technology systems in the Highlands County Courthouse courtrooms and hearing rooms have reached ‘end of life’ status and must be brought up to current technology standards,” trial court technology officer Brad Franza told the Highlands News-Sun in October. “In fact, plans are underway to upgrade all courtrooms and hearing rooms to current digital technology standards.”
The first improvement was moving the felony court’s audiovisual system from analog to digital to improve sound quality. The new digital audio mixer system is designed to improve sound quality for the public in the courtroom as well as remote language interpreters, psychiatrists, and expert witnesses who appear via the virtual court platform on beautiful, six-foot wide wall screens.
However, as with many installations, there are ongoing ticks in the system: Judges can’t be heard by online viewers unless he speaks directly into the bench microphone on the bench.
There’s a more serious technical issue, one that led the lawyer defending Zephen Xaver to request the virtual platform be turned off during this week’s pretrial motions: Microphones pick up conversations they are not meant to broadcast – including whispered discussions between lawyers and their clients, as has happened at the defense podium in recent weeks.
On Monday, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill was in court to argue a motion to suppress comments the quintuple murderer made to law enforcement after his arrest in January 2019. Before arguing her motion, she told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she worried court microphones would broadcast her discussions with Xaver. To prevent any online listeners from overhearing her and Xaver, she asked that the virtual courtroom platform be shut down during the motion hearing.
Noting that public courtrooms are public, McNeill told the judge, “I want to close it virtually to everyone (online).”
Noting that he did not want to exclude family members of the five women Xaver shot to death in SunTrust Bank from the proceedings, Estrada denied her motion but set ground rules for virtual court.
“The court is concerned as the defense is, but we have to balance this with the notion that unless there is some showing that is being used against the defendant in a clear violation of that confidentiality … the public has a right to hear,” Estrada told her.
He ordered that anyone listening must identify themselves if they are a victim family member. He also ordered anyone listening in from unmuting their microphones or turning on their cameras. The judge also banned 10th Circuit State Attorney or Public Defenders from listening in.
Nevertheless, the virtual courtroom network failed, leading Estrada to suspend the network for the day. He also placed a call to court technology to get the platform back online.
Tricky microphones have continued to be an issue in each of the newly upgraded courtrooms, and Estrada pledged to seek technical solutions quickly.
Citing her lack of confidence in the defense table microphone, McNeill asked if she could speak to Xaver in another part of the courthouse. Lt. Curtis Ludden, supervisor of the Court-Related Services Unit, escorted her to meet with Xaver in an area near the holding cells downstairs in the courthouse. When finished about 15 minutes later, they returned to the courtroom.
For the last several years, especially during the pandemic, supervising judges have set rules for virtual platforms to avoid affecting the rights of defendant and victims rights. In fact, one case was overturned when a victim defendant could not see a victim who was testifying remotely on a screen. The court ruled it violated the defendant’s right to face his accuser.
When Xaver goes to trial next year, public attention will be high, Estrada said. He will set rules so excited utterances and other emotional outbreaks on the large, high-definition wall screens don’t interrupt trial proceedings or prejudice the jury.
“Case law says that I can pull the plug if I feel it’s becoming a problem,” the judge said.
Franza, whose office is in Bartow, and the court technology staff on the third floor of the courthouse, say they are aware of the microphone glitches and are working hard to iron them out.