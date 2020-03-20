SEBRING — If you have a case pending at the Highlands County Courthouse, you might want to check and see if you need to be there.
All grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials from March 16-27 have been suspended, as have all mortgage foreclosure sales.
Highlands County Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine, who received instructions from the Supreme Court of Florida, said it’s all part of the effort to minimize face-to-face human contact in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
He said he will still have a “full house” of staff onsite, until they can start rotating home in a transition to telecommuting.
Business services will move home first, with some of the information technology staff — some of whom will stay at county buildings to check on servers.
“It will be a good time [for this],” Germaine said, “because school will be out until April.”
Many workers would have to work from home anyway, watching their children until schools resume classes in mid-April.
For now, Germaine said, essential proceedings and critical proceedings related to the state of emergency or the public health emergency will continue to take place, while other proceedings will get suspended, as necessary, to minimize overall COVID-19 exposure.
Essential proceedings to include hearings or filings in cases of:
- Domestic violence.
- Injunctions for protection orders.
- Baker Act.
- Marchman Act.
- Risk Protection Orders.
Anyone owing fines or payments can still do so onsite, but Germaine recommends people save time, gasoline and infection risk by mailing a credit card or check payment to Clerk of Court, 590 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
People can also make payments over the phone:
- Child support payments — 863-402-6585.
- Traffic payments — 863-402-6604.
- Criminal payments — 863-402-6598.