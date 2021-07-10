SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who spent the last year wearing masks and screening courthouse visitors say they are happy things are returning to normal.
“Wearing a mask was restrictive, it made me sneeze, and made my glasses fog up,” smiled Deputy Paul Robitaille, whose daughter, Ashlee, joined the detention staff in 2018. “I am relieved we don’t have to wear those anymore.”
Sgt. Christopher E Myers, a 20-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, supervises the 10 deputies who work in the courthouse, including bailiffs, detention deputies and the handful of deputies who screen the public just inside the courthouse front door.
They wore their N-95 masks every day since COVID-19 closings hit and Florida Chief Justice Charles T. Canady ordered the state’s courthouses to adopt mask-wearing, hand cleaning, disinfection of surfaces and other precautions.
“We also took people’s temperatures, and individuals who came into the courthouse were asked to read a form that had standard questions, ‘had they come in contact with anyone who had COVID,’ those kinds of things,” Myers said. “Based on what their response was, they would be allowed to come into the courthouse or not.”
Deputies remembered only one incident where a citizen refused to wear a mask or enter.
“People were responsible and understanding,” Deputy Kenny Young said.
COVID-19 led to a drastic reduction in the number of visitors, but still a lot of people to check for symptoms.
In 2019, 105,398 people entered the Highlands County Courthouse through the deputies’ screening point. In 2020, the year the virus hit, that number fell to 41,089 people. At the mid-year point of 2021, deputies have screened more than 25,000 people, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Myers and other deputies at the security X-ray machine (that’s what they’re called) that screens purses, briefcases and other items, said they got whacked by another mask-wearing inducing event in June 2020: a broken water pipe between the courthouse’s second and third floors.
Flooding and the resultant black mold did what COVID couldn’t quite accomplish: it temporarily closed the courthouse. Though administrative staff moved their offices to the County Government Building down the street, the deputies stayed at their post, their N-95 masks protecting them from COVID-19 and mold.
“When the flood occurred, we had to deal with the air quality in the courthouse too,” Myers said.
Yet the year-long experience led Myers and his deputies to appreciate what they refer to as the “hybrid model” of court.
With COVID-19 restrictions, the 10th Judicial Circuit, like other Florida circuits, migrated to virtual court, using Microsoft Teams to connect prosecutors in their offices next door, defense attorneys in their offices wherever, inmates in the jail courtroom, and members of the public who call in from home or other location for their court hearing.
“In the future, if we can do hybrid, instead of having the public coming here, individuals can log online and see it virtually,” Young said, ”and not have people lined up in the courtroom.”
“Some of the things we learned about procedures are going to help us out in the future, how we run things in the court house,” Myers said.
The hybrid model – having some cases heard online – helps deputies manage inmates with court dates.
For instance, inmates in the jail stand and speak into a camera screen in the jail courtroom as a judge addresses them over Microsoft Teams. The inmate can see and hear the judge, the judge can see and hear the inmate, and the prosecution and defense lawyers can see and hear each other.
During COVID, inmates were brought over to the courthouse in what deputies call a “mass movement” and put in a holding cell until individually called into court. With virtual appearances, inmates stand in front of a camera in the jail.
“We can cut down on mass movements of inmates,” Young said. “It helps with the safety and security of inmates, too.”