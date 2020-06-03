SEBRING — Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine said Tuesday he can’t reopen the water-damaged Highlands County Courthouse until he’s sure air quality is safe.
“We got a mess,” Germaine told the Board of County Commission at Tuesday’s morning meeting, “and I’m thinking it may be a month before we get that opened back up over there.”
A 1-inch water pipe broke at 4 a.m. Friday between the second and third floors flooding offices on two floors in the historic portion of the courthouse with approximately three inches of water in places.
The offices hardest hit were on the interior of the building on the east side, adjacent to the atrium between the historic and added construction.
Germain told commissioners he has carpets, drywall and ceilings to replace.
A company hired by the insurance company checked all the “bad places,” Germaine said, and a company came to do an air quality check on Monday.
Deputy Clerk Jerome Kaszubowski told the Highlands News-Sun they expect to have the results back from those tests by Thursday, at the earliest.
“Now if it comes back bad, then I’ve got to move everybody out of there,” Germaine said.
Kaszubowski told the Highlands News-Sun that there are just a few people there for essential duties, but most everyone from the Clerk’s Office is in the Government Center right now.
Those staff include people who work with domestic violence, mental health, cases, pretrial release and official records, Germaine told commissioners.
Germaine said he didn’t want to have his Information Technology Department move everyone out and then have to move them back out again, so he has a majority working from home — something the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people to do.
For now, Germaine said, his staff still work as the runners: Carrying paperwork to and from judges and officials, even as they try to stay isolated during the continuing pandemic.
“I can’t say enough about the Board, how quick they jumped on this,” Germaine said. “[Facilities Management Manager] Ric [Fleeger] was there, I think, all weekend.”
He said the county had repair people in the courthouse Tuesday.
“That’s where we stand right now,” Germaine said. “Hopefully, it’s not going to be as bad as we thought it may be.”