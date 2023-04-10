SEBRING — It’s been 20 years since Highlands County built an addition onto the back of the historic courthouse.
That’s where you’ll find the courtrooms, jury rooms and judges’ offices and chambers.
That’s also where you’ll find water damage, leaking windows and mold, according to Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski and at least one of the county commissioners who has toured the building.
How much it will cost to fix it is still unknown. Parks & Facilities Director Lance Marine still needs to do a full assessment of the damage, Kaszubowski said, although his understanding is that it might take more than one county budget cycle to cover it all.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck toured the building at the end of March with Marine and with Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
“I thought the tour was going to take 30 minutes,” Tuck said. “Instead it took one and a half to two hours.”
She saw water damage on the walls, windows lacking tint and letting in too much heat, mold spots and carpet coming up in places.
There are also windows where the weatherstripping has come loose, letting in air and water.
“There’s a lot of different things,” Tuck said, noting that Marine told her of at least 85 problems.
Some of the damage may have come from Hurricane Ian last year, but some may have started after Hurricane Irma, in 2017.
She said Marine told her rain is likely coming in through the ceiling from compromised windows and joints, where caulking has worn away from the blocks.
“Lance [Marine] said we can’t do it all in one year,” Tuck said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, who took a separate tour of the Courthouse, told fellow commissioners during last Tuesday’s meeting that repairs are needed.
Tuck also raised her concerns at the regular commission meeting. She asked County Administrator Laurie Hurner if the county would happen to have any funds left over from ARPA allocations that could go toward the Courthouse.
Hurner said, if funds are left over from projects that come in under budget, she would hope that they could go toward Courthouse repairs. Tuck said she would hope some work could be done soon, this year, before another hurricane hits the county.
Tuck again raised her concern that the county may have handed over much-needed funds to handle this problem and problems like it when the Board of County Commissioners approved $561,000 to the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors to make disaster-related repairs and upgrades to their water and sewer systems.
Her objections to awarding Sun ‘N Lake with funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) are that the improvement district made a late request for funds that the Spring Lake Improvement District returned.
Also, she said, other entities did not get a chance to make a request for those funds and should have had that opportunity.
She also objected to helping Sun ‘N Lake make improvements to a system maintained via an enterprise fund when the Board of Supervisors had spent some of that money putting in new irrigation at the district-owned golf course.
County staff have said that the funds the county approved for Sun ‘N Lake fit the criteria for ARPA funds: To make improvements that would harden infrastructure against disasters.
Kirouac also pointed out that the county kept funds in reserve from the $1.25 million of ARPA finds that Spring Lake returned. He said he’d like to hear from consultants on whether or not repairs to the Courthouse would be allowed under ARPA guidelines.