SEBRING — Highlands County Courthouse should feel more comfortable, at least in temperature, now that the county has signed a contract for a new chiller system.
County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with Marmer Construction Inc., which bid $588,112. The amount was over budget, but county staff told the Board of County Commission that they were able to save enough on roofing projects to cover the overruns.
Capital Projects Manager Lance Marine said the county got back four bids on Jan. 23, and Marmer was the lowest, but they were all over budget.
However, the county had some extra money left over from last year’s work on the Lake Placid Health Department building, as well as cost savings from design work on the roof replacement — still to be done — for the Highlands County Government Center and the Government Center Annex buildings on South Commerce Avenue.
Marine said they could transfer the total of $153,132 from those projects to the Courthouse and not affect the reserve.
The measure passed 3-0. Commission Chair Ron Handley had to abstain from the vote because he had a family relation involved with Marmer Construction. Commissioner Jim Brooks was absent on Tuesday.
In other business, the County Commission approved paperwork involving dedication to the county by the Duke Energy Florida solar farm north of Lake Placid. The right of way is on Frontage Road and Saint John Street from CowSlough Inc. and Price Groves LLC. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told commissioners this would give the county minimum road width to make improvements, if needed.
“So you’re not building a road out there?” Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked, to which Howerton said county crews were not at this time. “But in the future, are you planning to?” Howerton said he didn’t have any plans right now, but it could be if budgeted.
Tuck said she hoped, if there are plans in the future, that Howerton or his designee would ask Duke Energy for money to help pay for it, “’cause it is being built just because of them.”
“Well, we’re not building anything for them,” Howerton said. “We’re not doing anything for them at the moment.”
“But eventually, if you do put a road out there, that’s the only thing that’s out there,” Tuck said.
Ray Royce, member of the Lake Placid Town Council, told commissioners he thought the Smoak family was owed some thanks for the solar farm project, given that they gave a lease to Duke and it’s part of the Lake Placid Regional Plan, especially along U.S. 27.
“The idea behind that 80 feet [of right of way] was that there’s a desire in that area to eventually have frontage roads and backage roads,” Royce said, “and this allows the preservation of that property [for smart development].”
He also said that Duke Energy worked well with the town and county to put up vegetative buffers to hide the solar panels from sight, if they would otherwise be deemed an eyesore.
Also, the county approved an item to pay $6,300 for a small lot of land at 630 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring.
Howerton said it would likely be used for future parking or a future building, but there are no plans for it right now.