SEBRING — After more than six months of closure due to COVID-19 and then a water pipe break, the Highlands County Courthouse will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Monday.
All general Clerk of Courts business, which had moved to other offices in the Highlands County Government Center, will resume at the historic building, according to a notice from the Clerk of Courts Office on Wednesday.
Services being brought back to the courthouse include, but are not limited to, court payments, domestic violence filings pro se’ new case filings, attorney pleadings, traffic ticket payments, mental health filings, small claims filings and child support payments/inquiries.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is still in effect, everyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Full operations at the Courthouse, as with all counties in Florida, have been curtailed since mid-March when the Supreme Court of Florida required full operations to cease to minimize face-to-face human contact in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Courthouse also had to move all operations out of the courthouse at the start of June when a water pipe broke on May 29 between the second and third floors and flooded offices on two floors in the historic portion of the courthouse with approximately three inches of water in places.
Then Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine said he couldn’t have people work in the water-damaged areas without being certain the air was free of mold.
He expected a full clean-up to last a month. Trials resumed in mid-June, but mostly through teleconferencing.
Germaine also feared his office would run out of operating funds by mid-August. When surplus Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds arrived in the county, some of the funds were available to the Clerk’s Office to help pay for administration of the program.