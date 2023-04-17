The water getting into the younger wing of the Highlands County Courthouse has caused more inconvenience than damage.
Officials there said it’s not a disaster, yet, but it’s a warning alarm for the county to fix problems now, before they get worse.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, giving a brief tour of the north wing’s stairwells, said calcification from water running down those interior walls serve as a warning sign of things to come.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that, owing to security protocols, he could not take them on a tour of the judges’ suites themselves. However, he pointed out several places in the stairwells that indicated significant water flow down the walls.
He also said that all but one of the judges’ suites, one judicial assistant’s office and Hearing Room 3B had significant water in the carpet after Hurricane Ian from either the ceiling or windows, or both.
Hearing Room 3A had some water, too, under one west-facing window, Estrada said.
The storm’s high-speed, long-term winds forced rain through minute cracks in the caulking around cement blocks and window sills in the 20-year-old addition to the county’s near century-old historic courthouse, Estrada said.
It’s a problem that Highlands County’s Parks and Facilities Director Lance Marine said needs to be addressed before it gets worse. Fortunately, he said, it’s not a severe problem, yet. His crews won’t have to replace carpets or drywall, but they need to reseal the building’s walls and windows. He said there are plan and decorative blocks on the exterior that need repairs in their mortar and caulking.
When asked what that would cost, Marine said a preliminary estimate is just under $300,000, but didn’t want to be more specific until a complete inspection has been done.
When asked about a timeline to get started, he said the county attorney and Purchasing Department will need to look over a request for proposals then submit it to the Board of County Commissioners for review before the county can seek contractors.
Marine said county workers have put in lots of work hours remediating water intrusion when it happens.
“We just need to get a professional in here,” Marine said.
The part of the courthouse in question has been standing since 2003, an addition funded together with an expansion of the Highlands County Jail to its current size and capacity. It ties into the historic courthouse with a glass-walled atrium that abuts the back porch and columns of the historic courthouse.
Estrada said the windows were resealed prior to 2019, and the roof was redone in 2019, but problems that still existed got worse during Ian. People expect the “Courthouse” — courtrooms, trials, the Clerk of Courts Office — to restart operations immediately after a storm, he said. That’s not always possible so quickly.
Exacerbating the problem, Estrada said after pointing out problem areas, is that increased population, changes in the limits for small claims cases and limited meeting and office space means every part of the courthouse has to stay busy.
When the court system has more judges, they then need more clerks, bailiffs and support staff.
“Every time we grow, everything grows,” Estrada said.
That could mean the building itself, someday, he said. For now, they just need it watertight.