AVON PARK — “Psychiatrists are uncovering the connections between viruses and mental health. They’re surprising.” That was the provocative title of an article from Vox. A published study of 7,348 COVID-19 patients found that those with schizophrenia faced a 2.5 times higher chance of dying from COVID-19 than the average person. In another meta-analysis, the finding of a pre-existing mood disorder including depression, bipolar and schizophrenia found an increased risk for COVID-19 hospitalizations and death. These associations were found despite controlling for factors commonly affecting COVID-19 outcomes such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, smoking, obesity, age sex and race.
How is it that mental disorder worsens a viral respiratory illness? The answer seems to be inflammation. Those with depression have underlying chronic inflammation. Patients with bipolar or schizophrenia demonstrate even higher levels of inflammation.
Consider the effect inflammation has on mood. When someone comes down with a cold, the body releases an inflammatory response to deal with the virus. The sick individual then exhibits symptoms of someone who may seem to be depressed — they become tired. More time is spent in bed. Appetite is lost. They lose interest in activities. This behavior is good because it keeps us from interacting with others and spreading the virus. When mood behaviors last longer than a couple weeks then we start dealing with major depression.
Major Depression is a mental disorder affecting one in four Americans. It has considerable effects on productivity. Those with depression have a loss of five hours of productive work per week. They are twice as likely to take sick days and seven times more likely to become unemployed. This leads to a lifetime loss of $300,000 over the course of a lifetime.
It’s not only adults who suffer from depression but also our youth. In fact in October, three prominent health organizations including The American Academy of Pediatrics declared a National State of Emergency for adolescent and child mental health. Due to effects of the pandemic, doctors are seeing an uptick in suicides and mental health related Emergency Department visits.
Dr. Roquiz and the Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church want to offer a depression and anxiety program to help stem this tide. The emphasis of this program is not on pharmaceuticals, but lifestyle interventions and cognitive behavioral techniques.
In this program you’ll learn how to:
Identify depression, anxiety, and their causes
Improve your emotional intelligence
Enhance energy levels and mood
Overcome depression or anxiety through positive lifestyle choice
Eat for optimal brain function
Manage stress without distress
Live above loss
Achieve peak performance
