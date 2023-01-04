COVID-19 has had a significant impact on people’s mental health. The pandemic has caused widespread fear and anxiety, as well as social isolation and financial stress, all of which can contribute to depression and anxiety.
But can COVID in and of itself lead to an increase risk for depression or anxiety? It appears so. According to a study published this year in British Medical Journal, those with COVID had an elevated risk for depression and anxiety up to one year after diagnosis.
Researches from the Veteran’s Affairs compared a cohort group of those diagnosed with OVID and compared them with matched controls. Furthermore, this same group also has increased risk for opioid use disorder, substance abuse disorder, neurodegenative decline and sleep disorders noted one year later. In fact, more than half of Americans reported symptoms of depression according to a study of the Journal of American Medical Association.
Scientists are still discovering reasons as to why COVID increases the risk of depression.
One theory states how the virus of COVID revs up the immune system causing inflammation. Another states how COVID disrupts cells aligning the blood-brain barrier allowing inflammatory molecules to enter the central nervous system. According to other scientists, there may be a destruction of the gut microbiome that usually secrete helpful neurotransmitters for the brain. A decrease in these beneficial bacteria of the gut may lead to a corresponding decrease in mental health functioning.
Major Depression is a mental disorder affecting one in four Americans. It has considerable effects on productivity. Those with depression have a loss of five hours of productive work per week. They are twice as likely to take sick days and seven times more likely to become unemployed. This leads to a lifetime loss of $300,000 over the course of a lifetime.
It’s not only adults who suffer from depression but also our youth. In fact in October, three prominent health organizations including The American Academy of Pediatrics declared a National State of Emergency for adolescent and child mental health. Due to effects of the pandemic, doctors are seeing an uptick in suicides and mental health related emergency department visits.
Those who find themselves depressed or anxious may find it helpful to know that improving their lifestyle can help boost their mood. For instance the simple act of waking up at a regular time every day regulates circadium rhythms which then serve to improve brain health.
Those who find themselves depressed or anxious may find it helpful to know that improving their lifestyle can help boost their mood through interventions such as food, movement, sleep and thinking patterns. The emphasis should be on lifestyle interventions and cognitive behavioral techniques.
In this program you’ll learn how to:
- Identify depression, anxiety, and their causes
- Improve your emotional intelligence
- Enhance energy levels and mood
- Overcome depression or anxiety through positive lifestyle choice
- Eat for optimal brain function
- Manage stress without distress
- Achieve peak performance
