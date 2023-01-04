SNS-hhdepression010423a.jpg

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on people’s mental health. The pandemic has caused widespread fear and anxiety, as well as social isolation and financial stress, all of which can contribute to depression and anxiety.

But can COVID in and of itself lead to an increase risk for depression or anxiety? It appears so. According to a study published this year in British Medical Journal, those with COVID had an elevated risk for depression and anxiety up to one year after diagnosis.

