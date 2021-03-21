SEBRING — Highlands County saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and one more death in Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health.
The positivity rate also went up, despite having approximately the same number of tests as the previous day.
Saturday’s report showed 15 new cases compared to the 13 on Friday. Also, the county saw 356 resident tests processed for a positivity rate of 4.49%, up from a long-time low of 2.68% the previous day.
The positive results consisted completely of residents, with no new non-resident cases, Health Department reports stated, for a total of 7,505 cases, of which 7,422 are residents and 83 are non-residents.
Deaths in Highlands County, attributed to the virus, now total 313.
The county has seen 590 hospitalizations, up just one from Friday’s report. The Agency for Healthcare Administration, on Saturday afternoon, showed 31 people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, also just one more than the previous day.
The county’s median age for infections, which has ranged from 37 to 70 over the past two weeks, was 43 for the day. The overall median age of all cases in the county has held at 52.
The county has seen 660 cases from long-term care facilities and 122 cases from corrections facilities. Health Department reports state 83 residents and staff have died of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
Florida saw an increase of 5,040 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, a small decrease from Friday, bringing the overall total to 2,004,362. Of those, 1,967,372 cases were residents and 36,990 were non-residents.
Statewide, deaths have increased. Saturday’s report added 64, bringing the cumulative death total attributed to COVID-19 to 33,337, including 32,713 residents and 624 non-residents.
The state, overall, performed fewer tests on Friday, having conducted resident 93,462 tests — 7,000-8,000 fewer than the day before — with 88,422 negative results and a daily positivity rate of 5.39%, a slight increase from the previous day.
The state’s median age for infections dropped slightly to 36 from 37, where it had stayed for a couple of days. For the last two weeks, the median age for infections has stayed one to three years under 40.
Meanwhile, 7,349,363 total doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given out across Florida. Of those 145,041 have gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 2,144,454 have received their first dose of Moderna vaccine and 2,529,934 have received their second dose, resulting in a total of 4,819,429 people being vaccinated fully.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he would drop the eligibility age for vaccination to 50, starting Monday. The new order follows a similar order a week prior to that, dropping the eligibility age to 60. DeSantis has also said that the state would soon receive 42,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, as well, which would give workers age 50 and older the opportunity to schedule just one vaccination appointment.
The United States now has 29,769,033 cases of COVID with 541,651 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Globally, there have been 122,620,253 infections and 2,705,530 deaths from COVID-19.