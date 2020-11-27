In February, the World Health Organization (WHO) put out the number of worldwide abortions as 40 to 50 million in 2019. The Bible teaches that a baby is a blessing of and command of God Almighty. In Genesis we are told this [Genesis 1:27-28 (NKJV) 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. 28 Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”] again in [Genesis 9:5-7 (NKJV) 5 Surely for your lifeblood I will demand a reckoning; from the hand of every beast I will require it, and from the hand of man. From the hand of every man’s brother I will require the life of man. 6 “Whoever sheds man’s blood, By man his blood shall be shed; For in the image of God He made man. 7 And as for you, be fruitful and multiply; Bring forth abundantly in the earth And multiply in it.”]
When God speaks to Noah He warns of shedding of man’s blood, and the penalty. Before God formed us in the womb He knew us [Jeremiah 1:5 (NKJV) “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations.” (See Ps 139:13; Is 43:1, 44:2, 21, 24)].
The prophet Amos tells us [Amos 3:7 (NKJV) Surely the Lord God does nothing, Unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets.]. Many of the prophets particularly Daniel (9:24-27), John (Revelation 6 thru19) and Jesus (Matthew 24) speak of the worldwide judgement to come on entire Earth called Daniel’s 70th Week (aka “The Tribulation”). Jesus tells us [Matthew 24:7-8 (NKJV) 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.].
There are three worldwide events in God’s Word coming soon. (1) All Born Again Believers both dead and alive will be removed from the earth (1 Corinthians 15:50-54) (2) God’s judgment recorded in Daniel’s 70th Week. (3) Christ will set up His worldwide Kingdom reigning over all of the Earth.
Why now, the sin cups of the nations are full, God is Holy and because of this all sin must be dealt with. Because God always warns before He brings judgement I believe we are witnessing the period spoken of by Jesus as “the beginning of sorrows”
These are sins of nations (not individual sins) as America and all other nations have been writing laws that are directly against God’s written Word and what God calls sin (not just abortion). The prophet Isaiah tells us [Isaiah 24:3-6 (NKJV) 3 The land shall be entirely emptied and utterly plundered, For the Lord has spoken this word. 4 The earth mourns and fades away, The world languishes and fades away; The haughty people of the earth languish. 5 The earth is also defiled under its inhabitants, Because they have transgressed the laws, Changed the ordinance, Broken the everlasting covenant. 6 Therefore the curse has devoured the earth, And those who dwell in it are desolate. Therefore the inhabitants of the earth are burned, And few men are left.] This scripture tells us of the mass destruction that will happen in Daniel’s 70th week that no matter what station in life you occupy if you have “broken the everlasting covenant” (not accepted Christ as your personal Lord and Savior by faith and repentance) you won’t be one of the few left on planet Earth?”
I believe God has started to warn planet Earth with COVID-19 which has spread worldwide rapidly, it has intensified several times. What God is looking for is repentance (Jonah 3:5-10) of our nations sins and laws that try to justify those sins. God is sovereign over all his creation (Psalm 24:1).
