The widespread availability of at-home COVID-19 tests have made it easier for people to know if they have the virus, and to take measures to protect themselves and others. But there is a downside. Because the majority of tests are now done at home and often not reported, the official counts on COVID-19 infection rates are not as accurate as they have been in past waves of the virus.
“Because the majority of testing is being done at home, we can no longer tell you accurately about the positivity rate for a given community for a given state like we used to be able to,” explains Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group. “And this is problematic. It means that we lose our ability to understand what’s called genetic epidemiology — the ability to trace how these variants are moving, how fast they’re moving, and whether they’re changing and evolving into yet different subvariants or new variants. We’ve lost that ability now.”
The most recent omicron subvariant, BA 2.12.1, has cases on the rise again and the U.S. passed a tragic milestone last week, reaching 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the country.
Poland said the latest increase in numbers is troublesome, as case numbers have quadrupled, while hospitalizations have also shown a significant increase.
“We are by no means out of the woods,” Poland said. “And what’s driving this is people pretending that the pandemic is over and not wearing masks. That’s one thing. The second is waning immunity from our vaccines. So, those who are eligible for a booster should get a booster and far less than half who are eligible have done that. And finally, the third piece of all this is that we’re experiencing new variants, which is what happens when people don’t wear masks and get infected.”
Poland said some of the research into long COVID complications is disheartening.
“You know, having COVID that lands you in the hospital, the effect on your brain, a recent paper I thought put it well is the equivalent of aging 20 years, even with mild COVID,” he said. “A very excellent study showing 2 to 4% shrinkage of the gray matter, a startling increase in cardiovascular complications, a 40% increase in diabetes. And so, you know, if we lump all that into long COVID, we’re seeing estimates, and the best point estimate I’ve seen is that about 45% of people who have COVID severe enough to end up in the hospital, end up with long COVID.
“About 30 to 35% of people even who have mild COVID end up with end-organ complications or symptoms that plagued them for as long as a year or two out. And that’s as far as we can look right now. So, we don’t know how long it will last. And these are life altering changes for some of these people. It’s devastating to watch this happen.”
In an effort to capture a more accurate picture, the latest tool being used by public health officials to track COVID-19 infection rates is wastewater surveillance. By looking for the presence of the COVID-19 virus shed by people, wastewater surveillance can give a more accurate picture of how much virus is in the community. This detects virus not only from those who test at home, but also from people who are asymptomatic and, therefore, didn’t get tested.