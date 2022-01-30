COVID-19 numbers dropped significantly in the state, while Highlands County saw a smaller decline, according to Friday night’s COVID update released by the Florida Department of Health. For the seven-day period of Jan. 21-27, Highlands County saw 1,106 new cases, an average of 158 new cases per day, which is down from the 185 cases per day last week.
The county’s positivity rate dipped slightly to 29.6% after being at 30.8% the two previous weeks, while the county’s 1,052.3 cases per 100,000 population was above the state average of 904.3.
The county saw 144 people vaccinated during the week, down from 212 the previous week. A total of 62,945 people have been vaccinated in the county, which is 63% of those eligible.
The county has now seen a total of 21,839 cases. While the state no longer releases deaths at the county level, the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 574 deaths, which is the same number as a week ago.
The state had its second straight week of declining numbers, with 198,719 new cases recorded, which is down from last week’s 288,793. The state’s positivity rate dropped to 23.5%, while vaccinations were down to 144,052, which is 86,000 fewer than the previous week.
The state has now seen a total of 5.48 million cases and had 64,955 deaths.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 9,611 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is down from 11,363 a week ago. There were 1,459 ICU patients, which is down slightly from the 1,620 of a week ago.
There have been 20.8 million people vaccinated in the state, which is 73% of the eligible population.
In the U.S., numbers have dropped, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 577,748, which is the lowest since Jan. 4. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 802,787.
Deaths are continuing to climb in the country, with the seven-day average now 2,300, which is the highest number seen since Feb. 14, 2021. The U.S. has now seen a total of 73.5 million cases and had 876,632 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given an average of 552,000 vaccines per day over the last seven days and a total of 537 million doses.
Globally, there were an average of 31.7 million doses per day given over the past seven days and there have been 10.1 billion doses given in total in 184 different countries.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 371.6 million cases and 5.65 million deaths globally.