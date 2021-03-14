SEBRING — Highlands County gained another 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon’s reports from the Florida Department of Health, for a total of 7,422.
The number of deaths, at 307, remains unchanged from the Friday and Thursday reports. Based on Health Department adjusted totals for the last two weeks, the average number of cases has been 14.6 per day for the past two weeks, and 13 per day for the last week.
Out of the county’s case totals, 7,347 were residents and 75 were non-residents. Testing totals, for the first time in eight days, went up over 300, with 337 negative cases out of 349, for a positivity rate of 3.44%, the lowest since Wednesday’s reports.
The median age for new infections has steadily dropped since Tuesday’s report, from 63 down to 37. The county has seen 582 total hospitalizations — holding at 8% of all cases — with 31 people in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Long-term care facilities have had a total of 657 cases — holding at 9% of all cases — and corrections facilities have had 121 total cases. FDOH has recorded 84 deaths from either residents or staff of long-term care facilities.
Statewide, cases rose by 5,167, slightly less than the previous day’s increase of 5,214, bringing the total to 1,973,101. Of those cases, 1,936,788 are residents and 36,331 are non-residents.
Deaths went up by 85 to 32,829 for a total of 32,225 residents and 604 non-residents.
Out of a total of 100,089 tests processed, 94,922 had negative results, for a daily positivity rate of 5.16%, up slightly from the previous day’s 4.88% rate after 105,325 tests and 100,181 negative results.
Running totals of variant case counts by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still had Florida well ahead of all other states for the B.1.1.7 variant (U.K. variant), with 690 of the country’s 3,701 cases, followed by Michigan with 562.
It was another good day on the national front, with states reporting an additional 60,678 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, along with 1,561 deaths. Hospitalizations were at 34,145.
Hospitalizations have declined for the last two months, since Jan. 11.
Thus far, the CDC reports that 101 million vaccine doses have been given. Of those, 66 million, or 19.9% of the U.S. population, have received one dose, with 35 million, 10.5 million, have received both.
In Highlands County, Florida, the Health Department reports that 17,668 have received their first dose of vaccine and 7,334 have received their second, for a total of 25,002, or slightly less than 25% of the entire county population.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering totals for worldwide cases showed the United States with a total of 29.4 million COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with a total of 533,868 deaths.
Globally, there have been 119.4 million cases and 2.64 million deaths.