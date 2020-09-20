SEBRING — Florida had 62 new COVID-19 deaths in Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, less than half the number of new deaths from the 139 in Friday’s report.
However, the total death toll continues to climb, now reaching 13,287 Florida resident deaths from the pandemic.
The virus case count increased by 3,603, almost 400 more new cases than the 3,204 new cases reported on Friday, making for a statewide total of COVID-19 cases of 681,233, edging ever closer to three-quarters of a million people.
Highlands County had 22 new cases for a total of 2,068, but no new deaths reported. That total remains at 81.
Currently, there are 26 hospitalized in Highlands because of the coronavirus, one more than the previous day’s report.
Last Friday, Highlands did see a spike of 30 cases on Sept. 11.
The county’s case doubling rate has gone up to 52.2 days, where it was previously 46.1, according to Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss’ report to the county commission last Tuesday.
There had been 11 deaths between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, Reiss said, with 13.2 new cases per day, on average, slightly above state numbers.
Miami-Dade County still has the largest number of resident virus deaths with 3,055, up 28 from Friday’s health department report.
Florida has 45,085 cases in long-term care facilities and 22,149 in correctional facilities.
The following counties had triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases:
- Alachua, 172, four less than the previous day’s increase of 176.
- Broward, 247, up 13 from the previous day’s increase of 234.
- Dade, 572, up 157 from the previous day’s increase of 415.
- Duval, 183, up three from the previous day’s increase.
- Hillsborough, 239, down 19 from the previous day’s increase.
- Orange, 202, down two from the previous day’s increase.
- Palm Beach, 247, up 23 from the previous day’s increase.
- Polk, 119, down nine from the previous day’s increase.
Calhoun County, the only Florida county with no new cases in the Friday update, had two new cases in the Saturday update.
Friday’s testing results showed that out of 75,915 tests given in the state, 4.53% tested positive.
In Highlands County, with 440 tested on Friday, 4.76% were positive. Reiss reported the positivity rate at 13.5% for the week.
Other Heartland counties’ positivity rates ranged from 1.8% in DeSoto County, 3.03% in Hendry County, 16.59% in Okeechobee County and 36.36% in Glades County.
Nationwide, there have been 6,745,190 COVID-19 cases with 198,921 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Worldwide, there have been 30,600,188 cases with 953,562 deaths.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission, in partnership with the Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth Sebring, will have free COVID-19 drive-up testing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Lakeshore Mall (near the former Sears store), 901 U.S. 27 South.
Drive-through testing will be from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 22 and by appointment from 8-10 a.m.
All ages are welcome. Those being tested must stay in their vehicles.
You may opt to drive-through or call and make an appointment for a specific time. Appointments can be made by calling 863-386-5690 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday or before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or the local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
As always, wear a cloth mask when in public, wash your hands and commonly-touched surfaces thoroughly and frequently, practice safe physical distance of six feet or more and avoid large gatherings or crowded areas, especially contact with anyone who is known to be infected.