A second straight week of rapidly declining COVID-19 numbers, both in the county and in the state, was welcome news. The Florida Department of Health reported 56,325 new cases for the seven-day period of Sept. 17-23, which is the lowest number of new cases seen in the last 10 weeks.
A number of the new cases were seen in school-age children, with those under the age of 12 accounting for 8,872 of the new cases and those between 12 and 19 making up an additional 6,839 new cases. The state has now seen a total of 3.53 million cases.
Hospitalizations in the state were down 2,200 from the previous week to 7,185, while ICU cases also showed a solid decrease, going from 2,412 a week ago to 1,887.
The positivity rate in the state dipped to 8.6%, also the lowest seen in the past 10 weeks.
Florida did report 2,340 new COVID-19 deaths in the seven-day period, with 355 occurring during the week. The other deaths were those which occurred earlier but were classified as COVID deaths during the week. The state has had a total of 53,580 COVID deaths.
Of the state’s deaths, 40,866 have been in those age 65 and older, while 9,262 have been in those ages 50-64. There have been 3,069 deaths in the 30-49 age group and 361 in the 16 to 29 age group. The remaining 22 deaths have been in those under the age of 16.
For the county, there were 381 new cases during the week, a steep drop from the 616 cases seen a week ago. There have now been 15,319 recorded cases in the county.
The county’s positivity rate dropped from 18.9% to 14.3% for the week.
There were 407 people vaccinated in the county, which is a slight decrease from the 456 seen the previous week. There have now been 57,865 people vaccinated in the county, which is 62% of those eligible (age 12 and up) to receive the vaccine.
The Florida Department of Health and Highlands County are holding a Community Vaccination Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Highlands County Florida Department of Health at 7205 S. George Blvd. between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Appointments are available by calling 863-382-7260 or 863-382-7270 and walk-ins are welcome. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available and $10 food gift cards will be given out with vaccines while supplies last.
Things were slightly better for surrounding counties, although there is still some work to do, with Hardee County having the highest positivity rate in the state at 21.9% and Okeechobee County having the third-highest rate at 19.9%. Hardee County also had the highest number of new cases per 100,000 population at 547.4. The next closest county was Santa Rose at 442.3.
With Florida seeing a steep reduction in numbers, case counts are down in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 117,066, which is the first time with an average below 120,000 since Aug. 9.
Deaths haven’t seen the same drop as cases, as the seven-day average is 1,559 deaths per day. The country has averaged between 1,500 and 1,561 deaths per day over the past 10 days. The last time deaths were at a higher level is the end of February.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has averaged 683,466 vaccine doses per day over the past week. There have been 389 million doses given in the United States.
The U.S. has now seen a total of 42.87 million cases and 687,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
Globally, there have been 6.1 billion vaccine doses given, enough to fully vaccinate 39.7% of the world’s population. An average of 27.9 million doses per day were given over the past seven.
Globally, there have been 231.3 million cases and 4.74 million deaths.