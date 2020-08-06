SEBRING — Florida added 5,409 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as of the 11 a.m. update from the Florida Department of Health. The new cases bring the total coronavirus cases to 502,739 people who have been infected. An additional 225 deaths (20 less than Tuesday) of Florida’s residents were reported for a total death toll of 7,751. Wednesday’s positivity rate is listed as 10.89%.
According to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, 3,820,683 people have been tested for coronavirus. Of those tested, 3,312,145 were negative and 502,739 positive with inconclusive tests at 5,799 and 3,277 tests awaiting results. The overall positivity rate is 13.16% for the state.
Across the state, 28,573 people have been hospitalized. Having contact with an infected individual is the main way the virus is spread. On Wednesday, there were 141,518 cases listed as having been in contact with an infected person versus 3,832 who have traveled. Travel and contact was blamed for 3,897 cases. Most positive cases are in the “neither” category at 347,934 cases. There are other unknown categories that include pending investigations.
Highlands County added 17 cases of COVID on Wednesday to bring the total cases to 1,311 people infected. There were no new deaths recorded in the county.
Of the 181 tests done in Highlands County on Aug. 4, 164 were negative, 17 were positive. The positivity rate on Wednesday’s report was listed at 9.4%, a significant improvement over Tuesday’s 14.2%.
The ages of those affected are from 0-98 and a Wednesday median age of 61. The overall median age is 48.
There have been a total of 148 hospitalizations with 50 people currently hospitalized on Wednesday.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, the county’s bed census is 225 beds and 42 were available, or 15.73%. The adult ICU beds census was 26 and there were six beds available, or 18.75%.
Two cases were added overnight to the long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living and group homes, for a total of 211 cases of infection, or 16% of COVID cases. The report shows there are 41 cases (3%) of coronavirus in the locla correctional facilities but the report does not give any correction facility name.
Lafayette County has seen no increase in cases for the second day in a row. On the other hand, Taylor County has seen 371 cases in just two days. Many counties have risen by triple digits and Dade, as usual, jumped by four digits with 1,210. The sum total of the below counties account for 3,802 of the state’s cases: Broward — 429, Collier — 149, Duval — 175, Esccambia — 105, Hillsborough — 398, Jackson — 103, Marion — 110, Orange — 290, Osceola — 131, Palm Beach — 351, Pinellas — 166 and nearby Polk County at 185.
Local COVID-19 testing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Lakeshore Mall near the former Sears location between 5 and 7 p.m. Testing at the same location will take place Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 between 8 and 10 a.m.
Testing at the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center will take place Thursday, Aug, 13 and Thursday, Aug. 27 between 8 and 10 a.m. Testing will also take place at the Center on Thursday, Aug. 20 between 5 and 7 p.m.
To be tested at Lakeshore Mall or the Camp & Conference Center, call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Advance reservations are required.