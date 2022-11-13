COVID-19 case numbers continued to inch upward, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing Florida with 12,325 new cases for the period of Nov. 3-9. That was the highest number of cases reported by the CDC in the past six weeks.

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,336 cases for the seven-day period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, but the FDOH seven-day periods are Friday through Thursday. The CDC uses a Thursday through Wednesday seven-day period, so the numbers don’t always match up perfectly. But both sources showed slightly higher numbers than have been seen the past five or six weeks.

Recommended for you