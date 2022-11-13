COVID-19 case numbers continued to inch upward, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing Florida with 12,325 new cases for the period of Nov. 3-9. That was the highest number of cases reported by the CDC in the past six weeks.
The Florida Department of Health reported 12,336 cases for the seven-day period of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, but the FDOH seven-day periods are Friday through Thursday. The CDC uses a Thursday through Wednesday seven-day period, so the numbers don’t always match up perfectly. But both sources showed slightly higher numbers than have been seen the past five or six weeks.
One metric that is consistent is hospitalizations and it showed some good news for Florida, as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 1,301 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a decrease of 136 from last Saturday. ICU cases dropped significantly and were down to 101, which is 45 fewer than a week ago.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 763 COVID deaths, which is an increase of two from last week.
CDC is reporting there have been 70,394 people in Highlands County to have received at least one vaccine dose in the county, which is 66.3% of the population. Of those 5 and over, 69.2% of the population have received at least one dose, with 73.6% of those 12 and over receiving at least one shot.
Seniors continue to have the highest vaccination rates in the county, with 94.2% of those 65 and older receiving at least one vaccine dose and 76.8% of senior citizens have received the complete series.
CDC is reporting the country with 288,989 new cases for Nov. 3-9, which is an average of 41,284 new cases per day, which is a shade higher than what’s been reported the past five weeks.
The CDC did report 2,344 deaths for Nov. 3-9, which is the lowest weekly total since June. CDC is reporting the U.S. has seen a total of 97.88 million cases and had 1.07 million deaths.
There have been 634.9 million cases and 6.6 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 20.08 million cases and 79,178 deaths occurring in the last four weeks. The four-week numbers are significantly higher than the 12.18 million cases and 41,082 deaths reported just two weeks ago.
A total of 12.85 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, according to JHU.