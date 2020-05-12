I might be wrong but I wonder how many other taxpaye- funded agencies or programs are losing money other than the U.S. postal system? The difference being the U.S. postal system performs affordable vital mailing and package delivery services for millions of Americans and businesses and does it very well. For retired fixed income seniors like me (and others) who don't trust the internet it is our lifeline. Private package carriers do function but I've had negative issues with some. The U.S. postal system has never once failed me and in my opinion they should remain our mail carrier.
I'm retired from about 53 years working nights in health care facing numerous contagious diseases as all people working in the medical field do while keeping level heads. Patient care is always first and foremost. Besides the postal system, I am very grateful to the people working in stores and to the stores themselves such as Publix, Walmart, and Lowe's. These people and stores make it possible for us to maintain our lives in these difficult times. Thank you to all.
I think our Highlands County leadership is handling the COVID crisis very well. In some cases their hands were tied by Federal and state guidelines but overall they have made the right, intelligent, and panic free decisions in my opinion.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring