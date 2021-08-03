COVID logic
COVID doesn’t listen to AM radio and it does not watch Fox and Friends. A virus will not infect you because you are a Republican or Democrat. It pays no attention to grandstanding politicians.
The virus can randomly find its way into the lungs and fill them up with fluid. The virus does not care or think. It is merely a packet of RNA wrapped in a protein shell that will rack your body with pain.
It’s your body, your life, your children and grandchildren to either live or squander. Do not believe the false information. This virus is serious and could hurt you or your family. Wear your mask, get the vaccine and stay safe. Don’t let yellow journalism take your life. Arrogance and politics will only cost you.
Horace Markley
Sebring