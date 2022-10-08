SNS-update100922a.jpg

COVID-19 has become an afterthought for most people with everything else going on, although it’s not going away any time soon. Highlands County saw 46 new cases for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, according to the Friday evening update provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Highlands County has now seen a total of 29,109 COVID cases. There with six people vaccinated in the county during the week, which brings the total to 65,427, or 61% of those over the age of 6 months.

