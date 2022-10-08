COVID-19 has become an afterthought for most people with everything else going on, although it’s not going away any time soon. Highlands County saw 46 new cases for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, according to the Friday evening update provided by the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County has now seen a total of 29,109 COVID cases. There with six people vaccinated in the county during the week, which brings the total to 65,427, or 61% of those over the age of 6 months.
The county’s positivity rate of 6.7% was slightly lower than the state average of 7.1%, while the 43 new cases per 100,000 population was a little less than the state average of 48.3.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 753 COVID deaths, which is an increase of seven over the last two weeks.
The state saw its numbers drop once again, with 10,793 cases reported for the week, raising the overall total to 7.13 million cases. The state is reporting 81,661 COVID deaths, which is 522 more than FDOH reported two weeks ago.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 1,669 hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is nearly 500 fewer than were hospitalized two weeks ago. The number of ICU cases has dropped to 171, which is 51 fewer than there were two weeks ago.
Numbers could be slightly skewed this week due to Hurricane Ian, although the rest of the country is following similar patterns in terms of case and positivity rate decreases.
The seven-day average in the U.S. is 41,855 new cases per day, which is the lowest number since April of this year. The country is averaging 345 COVID deaths per day over the last week.
The CDC is showing hospitalizations in the country are down 6.9% compared to the previous week.
More than three-fourths of the adult population has received the two-shot primary vaccine dose – or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – while 52.1% of adults have received the primary series and a single booster shot. Just 37.9% of those 50 and over have received a second booster shot.
CDC is showing there have been a total of 96.4 million cases and 1.05 million deaths in the United States.
There have been 621.2 million cases and 6.55 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 13.02 million cases and 42.282 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.