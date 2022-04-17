COVID-19 numbers continued their steady increase in Florida for the fourth straight week, according to data from the U.S., Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported Florida with a seven-day average of 2,239 new cases per day. That is the third-highest daily total since the beginning of March and the highest seven-day average seen in April.
Florida is following suit with the country as a whole, as CDC reports the seven-day average of cases in the United States at 35,475 new cases per day, which is up 9,000 from a week ago. Florida is the lone state in the Southeast to show any significant increase in numbers, with California and New York also seeing good-sized increases over the last week.
The New York Times is showing Highlands County with 682 COVID deaths, an increase of four from last week.
The country’s seven-day average of deaths is 446, the second-lowest since July 2021.
The U.S. has now seen a total of 80.4 million cases and had 985,523 deaths.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 981 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, a decrease of 21 from last week. There were 105 ICU cases on Saturday, an increase of seven from a week ago.
The CDC reports the county has vaccinated 68,536 people, with 55,533 considered fully vaccinated, which is 52.3% of the population and 54.7% of the population eligible to receive the vaccine.
There have been 22,966 people in the county to have received at least one booster shot, making 41.4% of the county population to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot. While 74.9% of the senior population is considered fully vaccinated, just 54.8% of seniors are fully vaccinated with a booster shot.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. average was 105,279 daily vaccinations over the past week, raising the overall total to nearly 568 million. Vermont has given the most doses per capita, with an average of 2.146 shots given per person, while Alabama is the lowest at 1.237 shots per person.
Florida’s average of 1.719 shots per person is slightly higher than the U.S. average of 1.694.
The global vaccination rate showed another significant decrease, with the seven-day average showing 13.9 million doses given per day. More than 11.4 billion doses have been administered throughout 184 different countries.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 503.2 million cases and 6.19 million deaths.