For the third straight week Florida’s COVID-19 numbers crept a little bit higher. The state reported 12,336 new cases for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. That’s the highest weekly total since September.

A big reason for the slight increase in cases is the state’s positivity rate of 7.8%, which is also at its highest rate since September. Vaccination numbers also dropped, but there were more shots given in October than September, with the majority of them booster shots.

