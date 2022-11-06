For the third straight week Florida’s COVID-19 numbers crept a little bit higher. The state reported 12,336 new cases for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. That’s the highest weekly total since September.
A big reason for the slight increase in cases is the state’s positivity rate of 7.8%, which is also at its highest rate since September. Vaccination numbers also dropped, but there were more shots given in October than September, with the majority of them booster shots.
Many of the new cases in the state appeared in older people, with the 50-59, 60-64 and 65-and-over age groups having the worst positivity rates and the highest number of new cases per 100,000. Those 19 and under had the lowest rates in both categories in the state.
Hospitalizations – which has become one of the key metrics used for predictions – were running close to last week’s numbers, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 1,437 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a slight increase from last week’s 1,414. ICU cases were at 145 after being at 133 last week.
Of the 63,028 vaccine doses administered in the past week, 3,803 were for people receiving their first shot, 2,679 were for people completing a vaccine series, while the remaining 56,546 were people receiving a booster dose.
Florida has given 16.05 million doses, with 7.78 million people receiving a complete series, 2.2 million people received a single shot and 6.07 million people have received at least one booster shot.
The state reported 82,541 deaths, which is an increase of 365 from the last FDOH report of Oct. 21
Florida has seen a total of 7.17 million cases.
Closer to home, Highlands County is pretty close to the state average. With 48 new cases reported in the last week, the county’s 44.8 cases per 100,000 population was a little lower than the state average of 55.3 cases per 100,000 people. Highlands County had a positivity rate of 7.9%, which is just a shade of over the 7.8% state average. Highlands County has seen a total of 29,311 cases.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 761 deaths, which is an increase of two from last week.
There were just five people vaccinated in the county over the past week, raising the total to 65,484 people, or 61% of the county. The state average is 72%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 273,110 new cases in the country for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, which is the highest number seen the past four weeks. But like the state, the increase is minor, with a little more than 12,000 more cases this week than last.
CDC shows hospitalizations have decreased slightly, with the country seeing an average of 3,281 new COVID hospital admissions per day, which is down 1.7% from the previous week.
Deaths in the country are a little more difficult for CDC to track on a weekly basis due to different reporting methods used by different states, but the 2,504 deaths reported for the week is similar to numbers seen in the past four weeks.
The CDC is reporting a total of 97.6 million cases and 1.068 million deaths in the country.
There have been 632.3 million cases and 6.6 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 11.2 million cases and 42,297 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.