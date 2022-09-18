It was more good news on the COVID-19 front, as Florida saw an average of 3,267 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a 41% decrease from two weeks ago and the last time numbers were that low is in April of this year.
Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 2,329 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a decrease of 462 from a week ago. ICU cases followed suit, with the 237 on Saturday a reduction of 59 from a week ago.
CDC is showing Florida with a total of 7.09 million cases and 80,782 deaths.
After seeing 15 recorded deaths the previous two weeks, Highlands County remained at 743 COVID-related fatalities, according to the New York Times. The county remained sixth worst in the state in terms of deaths per 100,000.
Numbers in the U.S. also continued to drop, with CDC showing the seven-day average in the U.S. at 60,831 new cases per day, numbers not seen since late April/early May of this year.
CDC is reporting the U.S. with a total of 95.4 million cases and 1.018 million deaths.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. with giving an average of 30,866 vaccinations per day over the last week and 613 million doses in all. Florida is at the national average of 183 shots per 100 people. Vermont leads the nation with 236.1 shots per 100 people, while Alabama is at the bottom with 130.9.
Globally, the number of vaccines given has dropped the past few weeks, with an average of 7.76 million doses given per day over the last week. Of those, 2.05 million are people getting their first vaccine dose. A total of 12.7 million doses have been given worldwide.
Globally, there have been 611.5 million cases and 6.52 million deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 16.4 million cases and 54,877 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.