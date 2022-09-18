It was more good news on the COVID-19 front, as Florida saw an average of 3,267 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a 41% decrease from two weeks ago and the last time numbers were that low is in April of this year.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 2,329 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a decrease of 462 from a week ago. ICU cases followed suit, with the 237 on Saturday a reduction of 59 from a week ago.

