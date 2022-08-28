SNS-update082822a.jpg

Florida saw its fifth straight week of declining COVID-19 numbers, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The state had 43,703 new cases for the week of Aug. 19-25, bringing the overall total to 6.998 million cases through Thursday. The state eclipsed 7 million cases on Friday.

While the number of new cases continues to drop, that could change soon with the resumption of school. Cases in the 5-11 and 12-19 age groups were a fair amount higher and the two groups had the highest positivity rates in the state. Both age groups also saw higher cases per 100,000 population than the state average.

