Florida saw its fifth straight week of declining COVID-19 numbers, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The state had 43,703 new cases for the week of Aug. 19-25, bringing the overall total to 6.998 million cases through Thursday. The state eclipsed 7 million cases on Friday.
While the number of new cases continues to drop, that could change soon with the resumption of school. Cases in the 5-11 and 12-19 age groups were a fair amount higher and the two groups had the highest positivity rates in the state. Both age groups also saw higher cases per 100,000 population than the state average.
Of the state’s 43,703 new cases, 10,361 were in those age 19 and younger.
Deaths continue to be high in the state, with FDOH showing 1,014 more deaths than on the previous update from two weeks ago. Florida is now reporting 79,573 COVID-19 deaths.
The state reported 35,125 vaccinations given during the week, of which 18,516 were booster shots. A total of 8,724 people received their first dose. More than 16 million people have been vaccinated in the state. Florida ranks No. 22 in the county in terms of shots per 100 people (181.9), according to Bloomberg.
Highlands County saw another reduction in numbers, however slight, as the county had 246 new cases for the week. After seeing 254 new cases the preceding week, Highlands County has had a total of 28,518 cases. The county’s positivity rate of 18.4% was slightly higher than the state average of 16.2%, while the county’s 229.8 new cases per 100,000 was a bit higher than the state average of 195.8.
The New York Times reported no new deaths for the county, keeping the death toll at 728.
The county reported just 25 vaccinations for the week, bringing the overall total to 65,334 people vaccinated, which is 61% of those eligible. The state average is 72% of those eligible to have received at least one vaccine dose.
With 120 new cases for the week, Hardee County had the highest number of new cases per 100,000 population of any county in the state at 437.3, while its positivity rate of 25.7% was also the highest in the state.
Polk County was above the state average in terms of new cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate, while DeSoto, Glades and Okeechobee counties were below the state averages in both.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 3,340 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a reduction of 477 from last week. There were 378 ICU cases, which is a reduction of 45 from a week ago.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. with an average of 85,822 vaccinations given per day over the past week, which raised the overall total to 608 million.
CDC is now reporting the U.S. as having a total of 93.88 million cases and 1.037 million deaths.
Globally, vaccines were down to 9.3 million daily, according to Bloomberg. A total of 12.5 billion doses have been given.
There have been 600.2 million cases and 6.48 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 23.8 million cases and 65,451 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.