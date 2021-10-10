Florida saw its sixth straight week of dropping COVID-19 numbers, according to the weekly update from the Florida Department of Health. The state saw 25,792 new cases for the seven-day period between Oct. 1-7. Florida has now had a total of 3.6 million cases.
There were 1,368 deaths reported for the seven days, with 147 occurring during the week and the others having happened earlier but were classified as COVID deaths during the week. Florida has now seen a total of 56,667 deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to drop, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing the state with 3,945 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is just 6.78% of all hospitalizations. There are 1,081 ICU cases.
Of the state’s new cases, there were 4,140 in children age 11 and younger, with an additional 2,580 cases in the 12 to 19 age group. The state’s positivity rate of 4.8% was the third straight week Florida has been under 10%.
The state has now seen 27 deaths in those age 15 and younger, with 389 deaths in those ages 16 to 29. The majority of deaths (42,790) have occurred in those age 65 and older.
There were 311,720 vaccine doses given the past week, which is the lowest number in the past 10 weeks. The state has now vaccinated 13.7 million, which is 72% of those age 12 and older in the state.
Highlands County also continued its downward trend, with the county reporting 161 new cases and a positivity rate of 9.9%. The county has now seen a total of 15,716 cases.
There were 192 people vaccinated in Highlands County over the seven-day period, which raises the overall number to 58,387, which is 62% of those eligible.
Other counties in the Heartland also saw a decent reduction in cases, but with the rest of the state showing improvement, several counties are still well-below the state average. Hardee County was second worst in the state in terms of new cases per 100,000 population, while Highlands County was the seventh-worst county in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Highlands County with 19 new COVID deaths over the past seven days. FDOH is no longer reporting deaths on a county-by-county basis, but the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 514 deaths. The last official number from the state was 366 in June.
The United States is also seeing a downward trend in its numbers, with the seven-day average showing 93,605 new cases per day. Deaths have declined slightly, with the country reporting an average of 1,421 new deaths over the past week. The U.S. has now seen a total of 44.1 million cases and 700,784 deaths.
Vaccination rates were high across the country, with an average of 1.01 million shots given per day over the last week. More than 401 million doses have been given so far in the country, as CDC is showing 76.3% of those eligible to be vaccinated to have received at least one dose.
Globally, there have been 6.5 billion doses given in 184 countries, with 27.8 million given per day over the past week, according to Bloomberg.
There have been 237.4 million cases and 4.84 million deaths globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.