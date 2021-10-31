Florida continues its downward drop in new COVID-19 cases, with the Florida Department of Health’s weekly Friday update showing the state with 12,880 new cases. It is the ninth straight week of declining numbers.
Highlands County continues to see better numbers, with FDOH showing 53 new cases and a 3.9% positivity rate, down from 5.1% last week. The county averaged 50.4 new cases per 100,000 population, which is below the state average of 58.6 new cases. The county has now seen a total of 15,931 cases.
There were 163 people vaccinated in the county during the seven-day period of Oct. 22-28, which is right in line with the past two weeks, as vaccinations haven’t shown much fluctuation recently. The total number of people vaccinated in Highlands County is now 58,860, which is 63% of those eligible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has downgraded the county’s “Community Transmission” to “Moderate,” while Okeechobee County became the first county in the Heartland to be rated “Low.” Hardee and DeSoto counties are rated “Substantial” and Glades County is rated “High.”
While no official government agency is reporting cumulative deaths at the county level, the New York Times is showing Highlands County with 545 total COVID-19 deaths. The county’s 513 deaths per 100,000 residents is third-worst in the state, better than only Union and Citrus counties.
The state has now seen a total of 3,647,277 COVID cases. There have been 59,670 deaths, with 867 more deaths than were reported last week. Of those, 56 were reported during the week, with the remainder having occurred earlier, but just were classified as COVID-19 deaths during the week.
Of the state’s deaths, 44,718 have occurred in those over the age of 65, while there have been 29 deaths in those under the age of 16. There have been 33,391 male deaths and 26,268 female deaths, with 11 classified as unknown.
The state did see an increase in vaccinations, with 340,468 given, although that does include booster shots for those eligible.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 2,089 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon. That’s a decrease of nearly 1,000 from two weeks ago. On Sept. 4, there were more than 14,000 hospitalized with COVID.
“While COVID-19 remains a concern, the summer delta surge in Florida is over,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO, Florida Hospital Association in a press statement. “Our state’s recovery would not have been possible without the tremendous work of our doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who worked around the clock.
“We would also like to recognize Governor Ron DeSantis for making monoclonal antibody treatments available to reduce the severity of the illness, keeping thousands of additional COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, and ultimately saving lives. While the worst of the delta surge is behind us, getting vaccinated remains the best protection against serious illness, possible hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”
The CDC shows the seven-day average in the United States is 68,177 cases, which is down nearly 3,400 cases from a week ago. The seven-day average for deaths in the country is 1,086, which is down slightly from a week ago. A total of 741,566 COVID deaths have occurred in the United States.
There have been a total of 45.93 million cases in the U.S.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has now administered 419 million vaccine doses and is averaging 956,721 doses given per day. These also include booster shots for those who fit the criteria.
Globally, there have been 7 billion doses given across 184 countries, which represents enough doses to fully vaccinate 45.5% of the world’s population. The seven-day average for vaccines given is 28.2 million doses per day.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is reporting there have been 246.2 million cases worldwide, with a total of 4.99 million deaths.