The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to remain low, as the Florida Department of Health’s Friday night update showed just 11,191 new cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 24 through March 2. That brings the overall total to 7.53 million cases.
The state’s death toll increased to 86,850, which is an increase of 556 over the past two weeks. California and Texas are the two states to have more COVID deaths than Florida. The state ranks No. 12 in deaths per capita, with Arizona having the highest rate in the nation.
The number of vaccines given also continues to decline, with the FDOH reporting 11,049 given over the seven-day period. That’s the lowest number in the last 10 weeks. A total of 16.14 million doses have been given in all.
Of the new cases during the past week, those 50 and older were seeing the highest per capita cases and the highest positivity rates. Nearly 56% of the new cases were seen in females with 42% seen in males and 2% of the cases were unknown.
Highlands County had 62 new cases and was a bit higher than the state average in terms of positivity rate and per capita cases. The county’s positivity rate of 14.8% was 5.5% higher than the state average of 9.3%. Highlands County has seen a total of 30,641 cases total.
There were no vaccines recorded in the county during the seven-day period, with the total number of people vaccinated remaining at 65,540, which is 61% of the eligible population.
The New York Times is reporting the county with 807 COVID deaths, which is an increase of one over the past two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the U.S. with 226,618 cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 22 to March 1, making it the lowest number of new cases in any week since April 2022. It was the eighth consecutive week of declining numbers.
The number of weekly COVID deaths also showed a decrease, with CDC reporting 2,290 deaths for the seven-day period, which is the lowest number seen since November of last year.
According to CDC, the U.S. has seen a total of 103.5 million cases and had 1.117 million deaths.
On the global front, there have been a total of 676 million cases and 6.87 million deaths, with 4.4 million cases and 34,544 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
There have been 13.33 billion vaccines given worldwide, with 107 million given over the past four weeks.