SNS-update030523a.jpg

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to remain low, as the Florida Department of Health’s Friday night update showed just 11,191 new cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 24 through March 2. That brings the overall total to 7.53 million cases.

The state’s death toll increased to 86,850, which is an increase of 556 over the past two weeks. California and Texas are the two states to have more COVID deaths than Florida. The state ranks No. 12 in deaths per capita, with Arizona having the highest rate in the nation.

