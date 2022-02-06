With Florida being one of the first states to be hit hard by the omicron variant, it makes sense that it’s also one of the first states to have peaked and is seeing rapidly declining COVID-19 numbers. Friday’s COVID update provided by the Florida Department of Health showed the state with 132,622 new cases, the fewest seen in the last six weeks.
Highlands County saw its numbers drop once again, with FDOH reporting 867 new cases in the county for the seven-day period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The county had seen more than 1,000 new cases for each of the last three weeks and has seen a total of 22,714 cases.
The positivity rate in the county dropped to 24.4% after being 29.6% last week but is still above the state average of 18%. The county’s 824.9 new cases per 100,000 population was higher than the state average of 603.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
There were 171 people vaccinated in the county during the week, which is a slight increase from the 144 who were vaccinated the previous week. There have been a total of 63,321 people vaccinated in the county, which is 63% of those eligible. In the state, 74% of those eligible have been vaccinated.
While FDOH no longer reports deaths at the county level, the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 588 deaths, which is an increase of 14 from a week ago. The county’s 554 deaths per 100,000 is sixth-worst in the state.
There were 1,324 more deaths reported in the state than were shown on last week’s report, giving Florida a total of 66,279 COVID-19 deaths and 5.61 million cases.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 8,132 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is down 1,500 from a week ago. There were 1,280 ICU patients, which is a decrease of 179 from a week ago.
In the U.S., numbers have continued to drop, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 343,563, which is the lowest since Dec. 29, 2021. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 728,138.
Deaths haven’t shown the same decrease as cases, with the seven-day average now 2,371. The last three days have seen numbers not seen since February 2021. The U.S. has now seen a total of 75.9 million cases and had 894,810 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given an average of 289,280 vaccines per day over the last seven days, which is well below the 558,000 of a week ago. The U.S. has given a total of 541 million doses.
Globally, there were an average of 25.3 million doses per day given over the past seven days and there have been 10.2 billion doses given in total in 184 different countries.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 390.4 million cases and 5.72 million deaths globally.