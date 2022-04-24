Florida saw its fifth straight week of increasing COVID-19 numbers, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 20,860 new cases for the week of April 15-21. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 6.1%, the highest it’s been in the past nine weeks.
Increasing numbers isn’t just a Florida issue, as numbers have been steadily increasing throughout the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a seven-day average of 40,744. That’s an increase of slightly more than 5,000 new cases per day from a week ago.
Highlands County had 37 new cases for the week after reporting 36 new cases the previous week. The county has seen a total of 24,150 cases in total.
The county’s positivity rate of 3.2% was much better than the state average.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 682 deaths, the same number as last week. Due to the reporting lag in deaths, it could take weeks for any recent deaths to show up in the numbers.
The county has vaccinated 63,580 people, which is 63% of those eligible to receive a vaccine, according to FDOH.
The CDC’s vaccination numbers for the county are quite a bit different, with CDC showing a total of 68,658 people vaccinated or 67.6% of the eligible population.
The discrepancy continues with state vaccination numbers, with FDOH reporting a total of 16,990,237 people with one vaccine, while FDOH is showing 15,471,714 people vaccinated.
Florida has now seen a total of 73,830 COVID deaths, which is up 292 from two weeks ago, the last time FDOH released numbers.
All of the counties in the Heartland had numbers better than the state average for the week. The larger counties didn’t fare as well, with Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties the only three counties in the state to average more than 120 new cases per 100,000 population.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing the state with 1,040 hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, an increase of 59 from last week, while ICU cases dropped to 88 after being at 105 a week ago.
The CDC is showing the seven-day average of deaths at 346, which is the lowest number seen since July 26, 2021.
Bloomberg is reporting there were an average of 96,738 vaccines per day given last week, which brings the overall total to 572 million in the U.S.
Globally, an average of 13.2 million doses were given per day. There have been a total of 11.5 billion doses given in total.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been a total of 508.77 million cases and 6.21 deaths worldwide.