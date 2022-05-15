Florida has averaged 5,628 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That represents an increase of more than 900 additional new cases per day compared to a week ago.
Florida is basically mirroring the trend seen in the United States, which is averaging 87,382 new cases per day, an increase of more than 20,000 new cases per day from a week ago.
Metropolitan areas are accumulating cases at a much higher rate, with CDC showing 24.11 new cases per 100,000 population in metro areas and 13.12 new cases per 100,000 population in non-metropolitan areas. March 17 was the last day the non-metropolitan areas were accumulating cases at a higher rate than the metro areas.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 686 deaths, an increase of one from last week.
While much of the attention has shifted to hospitalizations rather than case counts, increases are being seen there, as well. The U.S. has seen a 16.8% increase in hospitalizations over the last seven days, with an average of 2,652 new patients admitted per day. There are a total of 22,320 hospitalized, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
HHS is reporting Florida with 1,702 hospitalized as of Saturday morning, an increase of 399 from last week. The number of ICU patients also increased to 144, which is 41 more than were seen last week.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. with giving an average of 83,366 vaccinations per day over the last seven days. Roughly 580 million shots have been given in the U.S. in total.
Globally, there were 16.2 million doses given per day over the last week, which raises the overall total to 11.7 billion doses given in total, which is roughly 1.5 shots per person in the world.
The CDC is reporting the U.S. with a total of 82.2 million cases and 996,653 deaths.
Johns Hopkins is reporting a total of 520.8 million cases and 6.26 million deaths.