Florida’s COVID-19 numbers trickled down a bit more during the past week, according to Friday’s weekly update from the Florida Department of Health. The state reported 11,069 new cases for the seven-day period of Oct. 29 through Nov. 4, making it 10 straight weeks of declining numbers and the lowest seven-day average since June.
The state has now seen a total of 3,657,775 cases. There were 664 more deaths than were reported last week, bringing the overall total to 60,334.
There were 307,629 vaccine doses given during the week, with 207,361 of those being booster shots. The state has now given 13,997,374 vaccine doses, with 10.9 million people having received both doses or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 1.74 million people have received one vaccine dose. More than 1.35 million people have received a booster dose.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,658 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon, which is roughly 400 fewer than a week ago. There were 381 COVID patients in ICU.
Highlands County added 44 new virus cases with a 3.8% positivity rate. The county’s rate of 41.9 new cases per 100,000 population was below the state average of 50.4. The county has now seen a total of 15,971 cases.
While no official government agency is reporting cumulative deaths at the county level, the New York Times is showing Highlands County with 554 total COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of nine from a week ago.
There were 186 people vaccinated in the county for the seven-day period, according to FDOH. The county has now vaccinated 58,991 people.
Glades County had the highest positivity rate in the state at 10.8%, making it the only county above 10%. With seven new cases, Glades has now seen a total of 1,452 cases and the New York Times is showing the county with 28 deaths.
Hardee County had just five new cases for the week and has had 6,075 cases and 101 deaths, while DeSoto County had 20 new cases and has had a total of 6,914 cases. The New York Times shows DeSoto County with 133 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the seven-day average for new cases in the U.S. is 71,241, which is a slight increase from a week ago. The seven-day average for deaths in the county is 1,102, a slight increase from a week ago. A total of 749,876 COVID deaths and 46.2 million cases have occurred in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has now administered 428 million vaccine doses and is averaging 1.67 million doses given per day. These also include booster shots for those who fit the criteria.
Globally, there have been 7.25 billion doses given across 184 countries, which represents enough doses to fully vaccinate 47% of the world’s population. The seven-day average for vaccines given is 35.2 million doses per day.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is reporting there have been 249.4 million cases worldwide, with a total of 5.04 million deaths.