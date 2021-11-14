The state saw a modest drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases, with 10,746 new cases reported, according to Friday’s Florida Department of Health weekly update. The state has now had 11 straight weeks of declining numbers.
Highlands County had 48 new cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 5-11 and a 4% positivity rate, both minor increases from a week ago. The county has now seen a total of 16,021 cases.
Highlands County has fared well in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the New York Times showing the county with 15,083 cases per 100,000 residents, which is 20th-best in the state. Glades County has the fewest in the state, with 10,521 cases per 100,000 people, while Lafayette County is worst in the state with 26,383 cases per 100,000.
Highlands County doesn’t fare as well in deaths, with the 525 deaths per 100,000 residents the sixth worst in the state. The Times reported four more deaths in the past seven days for Highlands County to bring the total to 558.
There were 249 people vaccinated in the county over the past seven days, up from 186 a week ago and there have now been 59,090 people vaccinated in Highlands County.
FDOH is now showing county vaccination rates for ages 5 and over and Highlands County has had 59% of people who fit that criteria receive at least one vaccine dose. The state average is 67% and counties range from a high of 87% in Miami-Dade County to the 30% of Holmes County.
The state shows 3% of those between 5 and 11 have been vaccinated, which is something the medical profession is trying to increase before the holidays.
“As mask mandates are relaxed, and people gather for the holidays, there’s a potential for lots of kids to get infected,” said Dr. Ivan Gonzalez, associate professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of Miami. “But if they get vaccinated, they can develop immunity and get protection against the disease. So they are not at risk for getting a severe COVID-19 infection.”
Florida reported 363 new deaths for the week, raising the overall total to 60,697, while the overall case count climbed to 3,668,077.
There were 398,949 vaccine doses given in Florida the past week and more than 14 million have been given in total. Of those 398,949 doses, there were 233,683 boosters given.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,469 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon, which is roughly 200 fewer than a week ago. There were 319 COVID patients in ICU.
While numbers in Florida and the Southeast are dropping, many other states are seeing increasing numbers, with Minnesota having the highest count with 67 new daily cases per day for each 100,000 people. Florida was tops in the country with just seven new cases per day for each 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the seven-day average for new cases in the U.S. is 73,218, making it consecutive weeks the nation’s case count has risen slightly. The seven-day average for deaths in the country is 999, the first time the seven-day average has been below 1,000 since Aug. 21, 2021.
A total of 757,663 COVID deaths and 46.7 million cases have occurred in the United States, according to CDC.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has now administered 437 million vaccine doses and is averaging 1.33 million doses given per day.
Globally, there have been 7.46 billion doses given across 184 countries, which represents enough doses to fully vaccinate 47.5% of the world’s population. The seven-day average for vaccines given is 35.9 million doses per day.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is reporting there have been 252.8 million cases worldwide, with a total of 5.09 million deaths.