The state of Florida saw a modest increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The 10,111 new cases for the week of Oct. 14-20 were 177 more than the previous week, ending a run of 13 consecutive weeks with declining numbers.

School age children had the lowest positivity rates of any age groups, with the highest percentage of new cases occurring in those 50 and over.

