The state of Florida saw a modest increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The 10,111 new cases for the week of Oct. 14-20 were 177 more than the previous week, ending a run of 13 consecutive weeks with declining numbers.
School age children had the lowest positivity rates of any age groups, with the highest percentage of new cases occurring in those 50 and over.
Florida also saw a slight rise in positivity rate, going from 6.7% to 7.1%, while vaccinations saw a slight decrease to 57,437 for the week. Of those vaccinations, 3,493 were people receiving their first shot in the series, 2,737 were second shots and the remaining 51,207 were people receiving a booster shot.
The state is reporting 82,176 deaths, which is 515 more than the last FDOH update of two weeks ago. The state has seen a total of 7.15 million cases and given 16.05 million vaccinations.
Highlands County had 51 new cases for the week, raising the total to 29,211. There were five vaccinations given during the week and a total of 65,464 people have been vaccinated in the county.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 757 COVID deaths, which is three more than last week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 1,480 hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is 27 fewer than were hospitalized a week ago. The number of ICU cases climbed seven to 178.
The seven-day average in the U.S. is 37,258 new cases per day, which is a slight decrease from last week. The country is averaging 366 deaths per day, which is nearly identical to numbers seen last week.
The country has administered 632,905,664 vaccine doses to 265,591,330 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Getting people to receive booster shots has been a problem, however, as 80% of the population and 95% of those age 65 and over have received at least one vaccine and 68.2% of the population and 93% of those 65 and over have received two doses.
But just 49.1% of the population and 71.6% of seniors have received the first booster dose, with 40.6% of those age 50 and over receiving a second booster dose. Among those 65 and older, 48% have received a second booster dose.
The U.S. has had a total of 97.06 million cases and 1.06 million deaths.
There have been 627.3 million cases and 6.57 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 12.67 million cases and 40,562 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.