Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to be low, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 1,412 new cases per day. The state did have several days at the beginning of the month with slightly lower totals, but the state has now had a seven-day average with fewer than 2,000 new cases a day for 16 straight days. The last time that occurred was March/April of this year.

The New York Times is reporting the state’s positivity rate was 6.8% for the last seven days, which is a bit lower than the 7.1% reported by the Florida Department of Health for the previous week.

