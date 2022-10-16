Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue to be low, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a seven-day average of 1,412 new cases per day. The state did have several days at the beginning of the month with slightly lower totals, but the state has now had a seven-day average with fewer than 2,000 new cases a day for 16 straight days. The last time that occurred was March/April of this year.
The New York Times is reporting the state’s positivity rate was 6.8% for the last seven days, which is a bit lower than the 7.1% reported by the Florida Department of Health for the previous week.
The Times shows Highlands County with 754 COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of one over the past week. With 710 deaths per 100,000 population, Highlands County ranks sixth worst county in the state in that department. Union County ranks worst, with 807 deaths per 100,000 population, while Monroe County ranks the best with 178 deaths per 100,000 people.
Hardee County is seeing 497 deaths per 100,000 population and has had 134 COVID deaths, while Okeechobee County’s 192 deaths equates to 455 deaths per 100,000 people. DeSoto County has seen 161 deaths, which is 424 deaths per 100,000, while Glades County has had a total of 37 deaths, which is 268 deaths per 100,000 population.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,507 COVID hospitalizations of 10 a.m. Saturday, which is 162 fewer than were hospitalized the previous Saturday. ICU cases dropped 25 from a week ago and were at 146 Saturday.
The CDC is showing the United States with a seven-day average of 37,808 new cases per day, which is the lowest number seen since April 18, 2022. CDC is reporting an average of 332 COVID deaths per day over the last week.
The U.S. has seen a total of 96.7 million cases and had 1.06 million deaths, according to CDC.
There have been 624.4 million cases and 6.56 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 12.8 million cases and 40,225 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.
A total of 9.09 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, with 69,618,291 given over the past 28 days, according to JHU.