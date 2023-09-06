The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida have risen steadily over the past two months. Exactly how much they have risen is anybody’s guess. Most tests are now done at home and with the end of the public health emergency on May 11, 2023, many others are simply not getting tested when they have COVID symptoms.
“There is more transmission out there than what the surveillance data indicates,” said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. “And we should be paying attention to it, because we are starting to see an increase.”
Data released by the Florida Department of Health on Friday is showing the number of new cases in the state have climbed from 7,320 for the week of June 23-29 to 23,960 for the week of Aug. 25-31.
FDOH is reporting Highlands County with 167 new cases between Aug. 25-31, which raises the overall total to 31,874 cases. The previous week, the Florida Department of Health released detailed data for was Aug. 11-17, when Highlands County had 100 new reported cases.
The positivity rate for Highlands County last week was 31.3%, which is above the state average of 22.8%. The county’s 154.9 new cases per 100,000 resident was also above Florida’s average of 105.9.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 18.8% the last two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But CDC data has a lag time of nearly two weeks due to reporting cycles. The CDC shows Highlands County with 74 COVID hospitalizations for the week of Aug. 13-19.
The CDC does update emergency room visits by people with COVID twice weekly. The last report showed 4.69% of Florida emergency room visits are from people diagnosed with COVID, which is the highest it’s been in the last 12 months.
The state’s death toll reached 90,232, according to Friday’s FDOH report.
CDC is no longer releasing the number of cases in the country, but the World Health Organization is showing the U.S. having seen a total of 103,436,829 confirmed cases of COVID.
CDC is reporting a total of 1.39 million deaths in the country, with a 17.6% increase over the past week.
WHO is showing a total of 770 million COVID cases worldwide, resulting in 6.99 million deaths. A total of 13.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
An updated COVID vaccine should be available later this month. The new vaccine was chosen by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June when the dominant strain was XBB.1.5. That’s no longer the case, but current variants are closely related to XBB 1.5, and health experts say the updated vaccine will be extremely effective.
“The immunogenicity that you’ll get from the vaccine is good enough to protect you from what’s circulating now, and, if there’s a new-cousin variant that’s circulating in the fall, the vaccine will still be pretty protective,” Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth in Colorado, said.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Tuesday to vote on the new vaccine. If approved as expected, it just needs signed off on by CDC Director Mandy Cohen and then it can be given to the public.