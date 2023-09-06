The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida have risen steadily over the past two months. Exactly how much they have risen is anybody’s guess. Most tests are now done at home and with the end of the public health emergency on May 11, 2023, many others are simply not getting tested when they have COVID symptoms.

“There is more transmission out there than what the surveillance data indicates,” said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. “And we should be paying attention to it, because we are starting to see an increase.”

