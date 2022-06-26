Florida showed little change in new COVID-19 cases for the week of June 17-23, according to the latest numbers provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw 73,794 new cases, which is consistent with the numbers seen the last two weeks.
Numbers in the United States followed the same pattern, with the country reporting a seven-day average of 97,548 new cases, which is a modest decrease from last week. The seven-day average of deaths in the U.S. is 283, which also is comparable to numbers seen recently.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 694 COVID deaths, the same number as last week. The county still has the sixth-highest death per capita rate in the state.
Hospitalizations in the state climbed 120 to 3,625, although the number of ICU cases decreased by 29 to 333.
Vaccinations across the U.S. were down considerably, with Bloomberg reporting an average of 46,784 shots given per day last week. That’s less than half of the 107,000 vaccines given per day the previous week. A total of 594 million vaccines have been given in the U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Tuesday to discuss Pfizer’s adjusted vaccine that targets the omicron variant. Pfizer conducted studies using a booster that focuses solely on omicron, as well as a study on its original vaccine, but with added omicron protection.
Pfizer announced results of its studies on Saturday.
“As we’ve said since the early days of the pandemic, we will follow the science and adapt our own approaches as needed to help address COVID-19 as the virus evolves,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “Based on these data, we believe we have two very strong Omicron-adapted candidates that elicit a substantially higher immune response against Omicron than we’ve seen to date. We look forward to discussing these data with the scientific community and health authorities so we may rapidly introduce an Omicron-adapted booster as soon as possible if authorized by regulators.”
Globally, vaccinations held steady, with Bloomberg reporting a seven-day average of 9.14 million shots given per day. More than 12 billion people have received vaccinations worldwide.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 86.6 million cases and 1.01 million deaths.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 543 million cases and 6.32 million deaths.