COVID-19 numbers showed little change in the state over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC is reporting Florida with 11,658 cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 17-23. That’s nearly identical to the 11,632 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health for the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Florida with 1,407 people hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, which is 18 more than a week ago. ICU cases did drop three from last week to 127.

