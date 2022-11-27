COVID-19 numbers showed little change in the state over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC is reporting Florida with 11,658 cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 17-23. That’s nearly identical to the 11,632 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health for the previous week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Florida with 1,407 people hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, which is 18 more than a week ago. ICU cases did drop three from last week to 127.
The New York Times is reporting the state’s positivity rate on Nov. 25 was 8.8%, which is a shade higher than the 8% reported by FDOH a week ago and the highest seen in the state since September.
The Times is reporting Highlands County with 764 COVID deaths, which is the same number as last week. The county’s 719 deaths per 100,000 populations remained sixth worst in the state and is significantly higher than the state average of 386 deaths per 100,000.
In nearby areas, Hardee County has seen 137 COVID deaths and its rate is 509 deaths per 100,000, while Okeechobee County has had 195 deaths and a rate of 462 deaths per 100,000. There have been 3,309 deaths in Polk County and a rate of 457 deaths per 100,000 population. DeSoto County has seen 163 deaths and a rate of 429 deaths per 100,000, while Glades County has had 38 deaths and a rate of 275 deaths per 100,000 population.
The CDC shows Highlands County with a positivity rate of 13.89% for the seven-day period which ended Tuesday. That’s a fair amount higher than the 9.5% reported by FDOH the previous week.
There was little change in the county’s vaccination numbers.
While Florida’s COVID numbers remain in the proverbial holding pattern, cases are creeping up slightly in the country. The CDC reported 305,082 cases in the U.S. for the period of Nov. 17-23, which is the highest number seen in the past seven weeks. The CDC reported 2,644 COVID deaths for the same seven-day period.
Hospitalizations climbed nearly 1,300 from last week and were at 28,978, according to the HHS.
CDC is reporting the U.S. has seen a total of 98.48 million cases and seen 1.075 million deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 641.2 million cases and 6.63 million deaths, with 11.19 million cases and 40,333 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The four-week global numbers showed an increase in cases and a slight decline in the number of deaths.
There have 12.86 billion vaccine doses given globally, with 31.46 million given in the past four weeks.