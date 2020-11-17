Florida saw a smaller increase in new COVID-19 cases with the release of Monday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There were 4,663 new cases recorded, which brings the total to 889,732. The numbers say there was no increase in resident deaths, which remained the same at 17,518, while there was one additional non-resident death to bring the total to 216.
Highlands County had an increase of 26 new cases, making it 3,257 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 22 non-residents to have tested positive, which is one fewer than FDOH reported on Sunday. The number of deaths remained at 129 and there are currently 68 hospitalized, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. There were 72 hospitalized Sunday.
The virus continues to gain momentum throughout much of the United States. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Johns Hopkins showed the total of cases in the U.S. at 11.14 million, with an increase of 133,045 cases. The number of deaths in the United States is 246,854, which is an increase of 875 from Sunday’s numbers.
The number of children in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19 has exceeded 1 million, according to a report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association on Monday. The organization said as of Nov. 12, a total of 1,039,464 children have tested positive and things weren’t getting any better.
“In the one-week period ending Nov. 12th, there were 111,946 new cases in children, which is substantially larger than any previous week in the pandemic,” the report stated.
AAP President Sally Goza, MD, FAAP, said the virus is taking its toll on families and communities, as well as the medical community.
“As a pediatrician who has practiced medicine for over three decades, I find this number staggering and tragic. We haven’t seen a virus flash through our communities in this way since before we had vaccines for measles and polio,” Goza said. “And while we wait for a vaccine to be tested and licensed to protect children from the virus that causes COVID-19, we must do more now to protect everyone in our communities.”
On the global front, the number of cases has hit 54.75 million and there have been 1,322,020 deaths.