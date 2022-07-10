COVID-19 numbers inched downward over the past week, both in Florida and in the United States, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida’s seven-day average of new cases is 9,686, which is down nearly 400 from a week ago.
Hospitalizations also showed a slight decrease, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing 3,684 hospitalized in the state on Saturday morning, which is a decrease of 105 from last week. ICU cases dropped 27 to 387.
The New York Times is reporting 697 COVID deaths in Highlands County, an increase of one from last week. The county’s death per capita rate remained the sixth worst in the state.
The seven-day average for deaths in the United States is 277.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revised its Emergency Use Authorization on Wednesday to allow state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients, with certain limitations. The FDA believes that will help get Paxlovid to more people.
“The FDA recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in combatting this pandemic,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a statement. “Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19.”
Those seeking Paxlovid from a pharmacist are asked to bring:
- Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of laboratory blood work for the state-licensed pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems. State-licensed pharmacists could also receive this information through a consult with the patient’s health care provider.
- A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications so the state-licensed pharmacist can screen for drugs with potentially serious interactions with Paxlovid.
Vaccinations across the U.S. were identical as last week, with Bloomberg reporting an average of 150,428 shots given per day last week. A total of 596 million doses have been given so far.
Globally, vaccinations were a bit higher, with Bloomberg reporting a seven-day average of 13.4 million shots given per day. More than 12.1 billion people have received vaccinations worldwide in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. The 12.1 billion doses represents 1.55 shots given per person worldwide.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 88.17 million cases and 1.015 million deaths.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a global total of 554.5 million cases and 6.34 million deaths.