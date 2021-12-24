Fueled by the omicron variant, COVID cases are quickly rising throughout the United States and Florida is no exception to the rule. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Florida with 20,194 new cases on Tuesday, which is the first time the state saw more than 20,000 cases in a single day since Sept. 1.
Those new cases, along with 12,915 the previous day, pushed the state’s seven-day average to 10,903, which is more than a 400% increase from just one week ago.
Hospitalizations in the state have already begun to feel of the effects of omicron, with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services showing 1,913 admissions from COVID on Thursday morning, which is an increase of 421 from Saturday. The number of patients in ICU was 291, which is 10 more than were seen Saturday.
While statewide positivity rates aren’t available from the Florida Department of Health, positivity rates at AdventHealth’s Centra Care clinics have moved from 5.5% to 21% throughout the state.
“That number (positivity rate) has become very useful to us to track the pandemic,” said Dr. Victor Herrera, chief medical officer of AdventHealth Orlando and an infectious disease specialist, during a news briefing Tuesday. “We’ve never seen that number increase in the manner that it has increased in the last couple of weeks. That tells us two things: First, it tells us we have high community transmission. The virus that’s going around is infecting a lot of people.
“The second thing that it tells us is that we learned in the last two surges, that number has predictive value when it comes to what are we going to see in the hospital in terms of patients being hospitalized. But typically when the positivity rate increases, it correlates to more or less a two-week lag of starting to see an increase in hospitalizations.”
Herrera said to enjoy Christmas, but use a bit of sense.
“Enjoy your holidays,” he said, “but do it in a safe way.”
If you are planning to go to a theme park during the holidays, check on their COVID restrictions. Universal Studios has reinstated mask mandates for guests and employees, regardless of their vaccination status.
According to the Florida Health Department Highlands County, there have not been any COVID cases that have been identified as omicron. Not all positive tests are sequenced.
“Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, we know it is possible our rates could increase over the holidays,” said Shane Lockwood, DOH-Highlands administrator. “We strongly encourage everyone to be safe as they celebrate. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19, regardless of the variant, along with mask wearing and social distancing when in crowded public places. Stay home if you are ill and wash your hands often or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.”
The numbers were pretty bleak for the country, as CDC reported 204,193 new cases on Tuesday. With Monday showing 288,381 new cases – the second-highest number seen all year – it marked the first time since January that the county had seen back-to-back days of more than 200,000 cases.
The country’s seven-day average of 161,261 is the highest since Sept. 5.
Deaths in the country have inched up slightly, with a seven-day average of 1,223, the highest number seen since Nov. 1.
Vaccines are slightly lower in the country, with Bloomberg showing an average of 1.77 million given per day over the last week. A total of 499 million doses have been given in the U.S. so far.
According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has now seen a total of 51.64 million cases and 812,283 deaths.
Bloomberg is showing a total of 8.86 billion doses have been given globally, with an average of 41 million per day given over the last week.
Globally, there have been 277 million cases and 5.38 million deaths.